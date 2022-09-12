Indo-Pacific, counter-terrorism and defence cooperation on agenda of French minister’s visit to India

To deepen and expand the Indo-French strategic partnership, Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, is coming to India later this week.

This is her first bilateral visit in Asia since assuming office which starts September 14-15, 2022 and the main agenda is to move forward with an ambitious agenda ahead of India-French Strategic Partnership 25th anniversary in 2023.

Her visit is also indicative of France’s firm commitment to the Indo-Pacific and its determination to work with India and to seek common solutions for global disorders.

Her Agenda in India

According to an official statement from the Embassy of France, New Delhi, on the first day of her visit, she will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will highlight her country’s belief that the trust based strategic partnership is best to continue boosting strategic autonomy and to uphold multi-polar rules based world order.

The visiting minister will also convey France’s full support to India’s upcoming G20 presidency.

She will also hold bilateral consultations with external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar, and cover a wide range of issues related to the strategic partnership, global and regional matters of mutual interests to both. Also the two will talk about coordinating on issues which are under consideration at the United Nations Security Council which is being chaired by France currently.

Deepening of cooperation in defence, as well as implementation of France’s counter-terrorism cooperation with India, regional and global issues will be the focus of her talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

People-to-people

She is also scheduled to interact with students of Lady Shri Ram College for Women. And will lay out her government’s actions to improve gender equality and to promote women’s empowerment in line with its feminist foreign policy.

Day Two

Minister Catherine Colonna will travel to Mumbai on Sept 15 and will be meeting with Indian investors with business interests in France.

And will later address the annual general meeting of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) and will urge the French companies to continue investing in India and to strengthen the Indo-French partnership and also help meet the country’s ecological transition goals.

On her agenda is a visit to Mazagon Dock shipyard, and will visit “Vagsheer”. This is the most recent of the France-designed Kalvari-class submarines made here in India under transfer of technology programme for the Indian Navy.

Minister Colonna will be delivering a speech on “France and India in the Indo-Pacific: an essential partnership in challenging times” at an event organized by a leading think tank.