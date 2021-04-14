  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indo-Pacific construct reflects overcoming of Cold War: EAM S Jaishankar

By: |
April 14, 2021 5:45 PM

In her comments, Australian foreign minister Marise Payne emphasised on the coronavirus pandemic response and recovery efforts.

He said the Indo-Pacific refers to a seamless world that was historically present in the form of Indian-Arab economic-trading ties and cultural influences from ASEAN nations like Vietnam and the east coast of China. (File image)He said the Indo-Pacific refers to a seamless world that was historically present in the form of Indian-Arab economic-trading ties and cultural influences from ASEAN nations like Vietnam and the east coast of China. (File image)

The Indo-Pacific construct reflects a more contemporary world, mirroring the overcoming of the Cold War and not reinforcing it, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday at a virtual dialogue with his French and Australian counterparts.

He said the Indo-Pacific refers to a seamless world that was historically present in the form of Indian-Arab economic-trading ties and cultural influences from ASEAN nations like Vietnam and the east coast of China.

Related News

“I would argue that in a way, the Indo-Pacific is a return to history. It reflects the more contemporary world. It is actually the overcoming of the Cold War and not reinforcing it,” Jaishankar said at the Raisina Dialogue.

“I very much hope that all of us who run contemporary foreign policy look at it that way,” he added.

Incidentally, at a media briefing on Wednesday, Russian ambassador Nikolay Kudashev criticised the Indo-Pacific strategy of the western countries describing it as “dangerous” and an effort to revive the cold war mentality.

The virtual trilateral dialogue focused on cooperation in the Indo-Pacific as well as in dealing with the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

India and Australia are part of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition which is aimed at ensuring a free and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The other two members of the Quad are Japan and the US.

In her comments, Australian foreign minister Marise Payne emphasised on the coronavirus pandemic response and recovery efforts.

She said the developing nations across the Indo-Pacific are facing various challenges including on the economic front in view of the pandemic.

Payne also touched upon issues like challenges to rules-based global, sustainability of the oceans, climate change and strategic competition being witnessed in several parts of the globe.

She also talked about the challenging situation in Myanmar following the February 1 coup and emphasised the need for democratic transition in that country.

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian underlined the need for adopting a pragmatic approach in forging deeper cooperation among the three nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

He also referred to continuing efforts in tackling the financing of terrorism.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Indo-Pacific construct reflects overcoming of Cold War EAM S Jaishankar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maldivian foreign minister to begin two-day India visit on Thursday
2India is a trusted partner; limited cooperation with Pakistan: Russia
3Disrespect shown must be addressed diplomatically: Tharoor on US Navy’s operation in India’s EEZ