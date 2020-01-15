Indo-Pacific concept initiated to disrupt existing structure, contain China: Russian FM Sergey Lavrov

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 15, 2020 11:43:29 AM

Addressing the gathering at the Raisina Dialogue, he also said that an equitable democratic order should not be influenced by use of brutal force.

Indo-Pacific relations, Indo-Pacific concept, china, russia, Sergey LavrovLavrov also backed India and Brazil to be permanent members of the UN Security Council. (Reuters)

Hitting out at the US over the concept of the Indo-Pacific, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday said it was initiated to disrupt the existing structure and contain China.

Addressing the gathering at the Raisina Dialogue, he also said that an equitable democratic order should not be influenced by use of brutal force. Lavrov also backed India and Brazil to be permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The new Indo-Pacific concept being pushed by the US, Japan and others is an attempt to reconfigure the existing structure, he said. “Why do you need to call Asian Pacific as Indo-Pacific? The answer is evident — to exclude China. Terminology should be unifying, not divisive. Neither SCO nor BRICS is exclusionary,” Lavrov said.

“When we asked the initiators how Indo-Pacific is different from Asia Pacific, we were told it is more democratic. We don’t think so. It is rather tricky. We have to be careful about the terminology which looks benign but is not,” he said.

The Indo-Pacific has been a major focus area of India’s foreign policy in the last few years and the country pushing for the peace and stability of the region.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Indo-Pacific concept initiated to disrupt existing structure contain China Russian FM Sergey Lavrov
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Captain appointed for the IAC-1, efforts on to put it in water by 2021
2US President Donald Trump coming to India next month? Dates are being worked out, say sources
3Republic Day 2020: IAF’s Chinook, Apache helicopters to be centre of attraction during fly-past; details