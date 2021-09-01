Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan on the agenda of EU FMs’ meeting; Jaishankar to attend

After Slovenia, Jaishankar will travel to Croatia where he will meet his counterpart Mr Gordan Grlić Radman. (Photo credit: Twitter/Dr. S. Jaishankar)

Developments in Afghanistan and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region will be topping the agenda of the foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) meeting later this week. External affairs minister S Jaishankar is on his way to attend an informal meeting which is going to be in Slovenia on September 3, 2021. The format of the informal meeting is known as the Gymnich meeting, and is a highlight of each Presidency.

The minister is visiting the country at the invitation extended by Slovenia, which presently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union till the end of this year.

Besides Slovenia, the minister will visit Denmark and Croatia in Central Europe. This visit will help India in deepening relations with the European Union as well help review the progress in the bilateral relations with each. And in all the meetings with his counterparts the focus is going to be on issues of mutual interest.

In Slovenia

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), from Sept 2-3 the minister will be in Slovenia, which is currently holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

“The minister has been invited to attend an informal meeting on Sept 3, of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of EU Member States. Also, apart from calling on the Slovenian leadership, the minister will hold a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Dr Anze Logar.

Jaishankar is going to be attending the Bled Strategic Forum (BSF) which is taking place in Slovenia and later participate in a discussion on “Partnership for a Rules Based Order in the Indo-Pacific”.

In the informal EU Foreign ministers meeting, India is the only Asian country and one three non-EU nations to be invited. The other two are the US and African nation Kenya.

Earlier this year in April, the Council of the European Union had approved the EU’s strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the intention is to reinforce its strategic actions and presence in the region which is of strategic importance.

In Croatia

After Slovenia, Jaishankar will travel to Croatia where he will meet his counterpart Mr Gordan Grlić Radman and call on the leadership of that country.

In Denmark

The minister’s last stop is going to be Denmark from Sept 4-5 where he will be co-chairing the 4th round of the Indo-Danish Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) along with his counterpart Foreign Minister Mr Jeppe Kofod.

The focus of the JCM will be a comprehensive review of the bilateral cooperation under the Green Strategic Partnership. This was set up during the Virtual Summit in September 2020.