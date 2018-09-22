Indo-Kazakhstan Joint Exercise a step forward in military relations

KAZIND 2018 was a significant step towards fostering military and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Indian Army and Kazakhstan Army on Saturday completed the third edition of their joint military Exercise KAZIND 2018 in Otar Military area, Kazakhstan in a significant step towards fostering military and diplomatic ties between the two countries. The two week long exercise had commenced on Sept 10.

The primary focus of the exercise was to train and equip the contingents to undertake joint counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations in urban and rural environment under mandate of United Nations. The participants initially familiarised with each other’s organizational structure, tactical drills and planning process before graduating to joint tactical exercises.

The contingents honed their tactical and technical skills in a wide spectrum of counter insurgency operations including joint training on weapons and equipment, cross training exercises, field training exercises and handling of improvised explosive devices. Both sides jointly planned and executed a series of well-developed tactical operations based on scenarios that are likely to be encountered in rural and urban environment. Commanders at various levels from both sides were exercised to work in close coordination to receive and collate information, jointly plan operations and issue suitable order to respective components. Subject experts from both the contingents also held in-depth discussions on various facets of counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations.

The exercise provided an ideal platform for both contingents to share their operational experience and expertise while also being instrumental in broadening the interoperability and cooperation between the armies of India and Kazakhstan. Future editions of Exercise KAZIND are likely to witness a progressive increase in the scope and content of combined training. The joint exercise will surely foster the spirit of friendship and enhance the strategic military relationship between India and Kazakhstan to higher levels.