Indo-German Business Top of the Agenda: German Ambassador on Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit

Indo-German Business and geo-strategic discussions will be on top of the agenda during the upcoming visit of the German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz over the coming weekend.

At a media briefing in New Delhi, German Ambassador Phillip Ackerman informed that the Chancellor will be accompanied by the CEOs of 12 major companies, including Siemens, SAP and heads of MSMEs of Germany. The ambassador spoke of Germany’s keen interest in continuing business with India, “We are expecting many bilateral agreements to be signed amongst German and Indian firms,” he said referring to the German business delegation that will be interacting with their Indian counterparts.

While touching on the topic of the recent Adani-Hindenburg controversy, Ackermann affirmed that Germany was only an observer of the matter, citing over 2000 German businesses currently operating in India, including small and medium sizes, an overwhelming majority of which are doing good business in India.

Índia-EU FTA

Dr Ackermann also emphasized the importance of an FTA between the EU and India, which would in turn “ease up business in India and lead to a huge increase of FDI”. He further elaborated on India’s importance as a trade partner globally, being the only comparable market to China. India’s encouragement of FDI across diverse fields is appreciated by Germany, but regulations and tariffs are preventing more businesses from coming to India, according to Ackermann.

India-Germany Defence Cooperation

Speaking on matters of defense, the German ambassador spoke of elaborate defense cooperation between India and Germany, with a broad range of defense contracts that could be discussed during the Chancellor’s visit. Assuring that defense would certainly be an item of discussion between the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, also referring to certain projects that would be considered, especially related to the P75(I).

Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict

On the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the ambassador once again reiterated Germany’s stance that India plays a very important role. He said, “India buying oil from Russia is none of our business. Basically, that’s something that the Indian government decides … what we would like to see of course, is an Indian engagement at some stage…”The Chancellor will talk geopolitics with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will see Russia and Ukraine very high on the agenda. We have seen US President Joe Biden in Ukraine and we have listened to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech yesterday. So, this will be a very important item on the agenda.”

Renewable and sustainable technology

Collaborating on renewable and sustainable technology with India, the ambassador reiterated Germany’s 1.3 billion euro corporation budget, the largest in India. The money of which goes toward insights into energy transition. “The creativity and ingenuity of the Indian side are very attractive to us. I think you will find solutions here that are quite fabulous. India is a huge country and is the most populous country in the world, which matters when it comes to emissions. It’s also one of the most creative hubs in the world when it comes to renewables.”

“Sharing technology and decarbonizing in a sustainable way that isn’t detrimental to the vast Indian population is a priority for Germany”, said Ackermann.

MEA announces the visit

Accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation German Chancellor Scholz is arriving in New Delhi on Feb 25. After his bilateral level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi he will then travel to Bengaluru on Feb 26, 2023.

Since the biennial Intergovernmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism commenced in 2011, this is the first standalone visit of a German Chancellor to India since. The IGC is a whole-of-government framework and under this the ministers from both countries hold discussions in different areas of responsibility. And the outcome of the discussions is then reported to Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz.

Agenda

PM Modi and the visiting Chancellor will hold discussions on not just bilateral, but also regional and global issues. Later in the day the two leaders will meet with the CEOs and business representatives of both sides.

On his arrival he will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. According to the MEA, he will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.