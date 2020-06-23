Indo-China Border Tensions: Marathon meeting between military commanders ends; Army Chief to visit Ladakh

The talks were also held to identify steps needed to be taken for the de-escalation which would help in reducing the ongoing tensions along the LAC. (File photo: IE)

Amidst preparations of a diplomatic meeting between top diplomats of India and China, late Monday night military commanders of both the armies sat through almost 11 hours long meeting to resolve the tensions between the two sides along the Line of Actual Control on Monday night. The meeting had started almost at 11.30 am Monday, June 22, 2020. Talks remained inconclusive as China remained adamant, and India stood firm on its demands. Another round of talks is expected to be scheduled, depending on the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s attempt to use Russia, a common friend and strategic partner of India and China, diplomatically.

From the Indian side Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the 14 Corps Commander, and his Chinese counterpart, Major General Lin Liu, commander of the South Xinjiang Military District and were accompanied by other officers who has charge of multiple points along the LAC were in the talks.

Where did the meeting take place?

It was held at the Chushul-Moldo point which is on the Chinese side of the LAC. This was the second meeting at such a high level between the two countries since May standoff. These meetings are being held to ensure that the tensions are resolved between the two sides as there has been a troops mobilization of big proportion and firepower on both sides.

What was on the table for discussions?

The issue of “premeditated and planned action” by the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) was the biggest talking point that Lt Gen Singh was to raise. The action by the Chinese had caused deaths of the 20 Indian soldiers and severe injuries to many others in the Indian camp in one of the deadly attacks in the Galwan Valley last week. Chinese PLA is also reported to have suffered casualties.

The talks were also held to identify steps needed to be taken for the de-escalation which would help in reducing the ongoing tensions along the LAC. According to sources the de-escalation plan included the withdrawal of troops in a phased manner from various locations along the LAC and plans for future patrols.

Issues of concern

As has been reported earlier, ‘Finger Area’ of the Pangong lake, is one of the major concerns for India. There is a presence of a large number of troops from the Chinese PLA as well as heavy machines and armoured vehicles into this area. India has too moved in its troops and specialized forces which are trained for tactical operations.

India has decided to change the Rules of Engagement at the LAC and has now given the security personnel to use force and firearms only in extraordinary situations which would help in countering the Chinese transgression as well as aggressions.

So far

Since last week, two-division strengths of additional men and equipment including mechanized columns and artillery have been moved in by the Indian Army into Eastern Ladakh.

Today, June 23, the Army Chief Gen MM Naravane is going on a two-day visit to Ladakh and will review the operational preparedness on the ground along with Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi.

He is also expected to visit the Military Hospital where soldiers who were injured in the recent clash in the Galwan Valley are being treated.

The Border Dispute

The border between India and China covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. And China claims that Arunachal Pradesh is part of southern Tibet, and India has been contesting it.