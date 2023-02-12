Indigenously developed TAPAS UAV captures Aero India 2023 rehearsal from 12,000 feet! WATCH

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of the Government of India has shared, on Twitter, jaw-dropping footage captured by the TAPAS UAV of the rehearsal of the Aero India 2023 show. The 35-second video is taken from a height of 12,000 feet.

“Aerial coverage of Ground and Air display captured from indigenously developed Medium Altitude Long Endurance TAPAS UAV during rehearsal from a height of 12000 feet today,” tweeted DRDO on Friday.

Tactical Airborne Platform for Aerial Surveillance-Beyond Horizon-201 (TAPAS BH-201) is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). It is being developed in the country by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE). In November 2016, the first flight of the UAV took place.

In the video, the aircraft and helicopters which are already flying so high in the sky are looking like tiny dots. The incredible footage has garnered 250 K plus views. The video is also shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

General characteristics of TAPAS UAV



Capacity: 350 kg (772 lb) payload

Length: 9.5 m

Wingspan: 20.6 m

Empty weight: 1,800 kg (3,968 lb)

Powerplant: 2 × NPO-Saturn 36T engines wing-mounted turboprop, 74.57 kW (100.00 hp) each (Prototype)

Powerplant: 2 × VRDE indigenous, 130 kW (180 hp) each (Production)

Propellers: 3-bladed constant-speed propeller

Performance of TAPAS UAV



Maximum speed: 224 km/h

Ferry range: 1,000 km

Endurance: 24 hours

Service ceiling: 10,668 m (35,000 ft)

About Aero India 2023



In Karnataka’s Bengaluru, the Biennial event of Aero India 2023, is scheduled to be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka. It will take place between 13th Feb to 17th Feb. The event will not only offer a platform for the industry to showcase its latest equipment, aircraft, and helicopters but also provide a chance for defence personnel to interact with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) representatives. The personnel will gain first-hand knowledge of the products which are envisaged for future induction into the armed forces.