Indigenously-developed Laser-Guided ATGM successfully tested by DRDO

Indigenously-developed Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) was successfully test-fired from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Army at KK Ranges with support of Armoured Corps Centre & School (ACC&S) Ahmednagar on June 28, 2022. According to the DRDO, the ATGM hit the bull’s eye with textbook precision and successfully defeated the target at minimum ranges. Telemetry systems recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missile. Evaluation of medium and long range missiles requires physical parameters of sub-systems as well as navigational data acquired and recorded through telemetry. The telemetry systems deployed at the launch site ensure data reception requirements of launch and mid-course phases of flight path.

The all-indigenous ATGM employs a tandem High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles. The ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun. The Laser Guided ATGM has the capability to defeat the protected armoured vehicles in ranges from 1.5 to 5 kilometre.

Engaging the targets at lower ranges is a challenge due to the dimensional constraints of tank launched ATGMs, which has been successfully accomplished by the ATGM for MBT Arjun. With the trial, the ATGM’s capability to engage targets from minimum to maximum range has been established. Earlier the trials have been successful for maximum range.

Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM)

Laser -Guided Anti Tank Guided Missiles is different from the prevalent ATGM. ATGM is a medium or long-range missile whose primary objective is to destroy tanks and other armoured vehicles. ATGMS can be launched from aircraft or land vehicles or by infantry. It can also be used against fortified positions or low-speed aircraft. It works on different guidance systems like laser guiding, television camera, or wire guiding. DRDO has already flight-tested ATMG Helina from helicopters successfully.

But Laser-Guided ATGM is designed to be fired from tanks and it is planned for the India’s Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun. It employs a HEAT warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles in ranges from 1.5 to 5 km. It locks and tracks the targets based on laser designation to precisely strike the target. After these series of validation tests, the system will be ready for the inducted by the Army.

Laser Guided ATGM has been developed primarily by the two wings of the DRDO’s Armament and Combat Engineering (ACE) Cluster — the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL).

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO G Satheesh Reddy said the successful development of laser guided ATGM will enhance the fire power of the MBT Arjun.