  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indigenously-built stealth corvette INS Kavaratti to be commissioned into Navy on Thursday

By: |
October 22, 2020 9:57 AM

The ship was designed by the Indian Navy's in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design(DND), and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, Navy officials said the INS Kavarattihas a state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of "detecting and prosecuting" submarines.

The ship will be commissioned into the Navy as a combat-ready platform as the ship has completed sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard. (Photo credit: Indian Navy)

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane will commission the last of four indigenously built anti-submarine warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes ‘INS Kavaratti’ into the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The ship was designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation, Directorate of Naval Design(DND), and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, Navy officials said the INS Kavarattihas a state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of “detecting and prosecuting” submarines. In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.

The last of four indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes, INS Kavaratti under Project 28 is scheduled to be commissioned into the Indian Navy by Gen Naravane at Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Related News

“The ship has up to 90 per cent indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure is a commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding,” it said. The Navy said the ship’s weapons and sensors suite is predominantly indigenous and showcases the nation’s growing capability in this niche area.

The ship will be commissioned into the Navy as a combat-ready platform as the ship has completed sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard.

“With the induction of Kavaratti into its fold, the Indian Navy’s preparedness will be enhanced,” the Navy said.
Kavaratti takes her name from erstwhile INS Kavaratti which was an Arnala class missile corvette. The older Kavaratti is known for her operation in support of Bangladesh’s liberation in 1971.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Indigenously-built stealth corvette INS Kavaratti to be commissioned into Navy on Thursday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian soldiers have done ‘miraculous job’ on China border: Rajnath Singh
2IAF’s first woman commissioned officer has died at age 96
3ITBP deputes first officer to head eastern command along LAC