Indigenous Quick Reaction surface-to-air missile (SAM) successfully tested

Hours after the successful action by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Balkot, Pakistan, India today successfully tested the indigenously developed Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air (QRSAM) short range missile. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other related establishments, QRSAM has a capability of engaging multiple targets, was test-fired from Integrated Test Range (ITR) Chandipur, off the Odisha Coast on Tuesday.

This missile has been developed by India to replace the ‘Akash’ missile defence system, and has 360-degree coverage, light weight, high mobility and shorter second reaction time as compared to ‘Akash’. It also uses solid fuel propellant and has a stated range of strike range of 25-30 km with capability of hitting multiple targets. The missile which has been test fired today is capable of hitting the low flying objects.

The missile has a range between 25-30 Kms, and has been designed to be a quick reaction missile; it involves an all- weather weapon system capable of tracking and firing. And was tested for different altitude and conditions. It successfully demonstrated the robust Control, Aerodynamics, Propulsion, Structural performance and high manoeuvring capabilities thus proving the design configuration.

All the technologies and sub-systems incorporated in the sophisticated missile have performed well, meeting all mission requirements and all radars, electro optical systems, telemetry systems and other stations have tracked the missile and monitored all parameters and the test met all the objectives.

The defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated DRDO for successful test-firing of indigenous QRSAM demonstrating robust control, aerodynamics and manoeuvring capabilities.

The first test launch of the missile was conducted on June 4, 2017 from the same base.