Indigenous Kaiga nuclear power plant KGS-1 sets a world record, puts India as a front runner

Reflecting India’s strength of indigenous capability to design, construct and operate nuclear powers plants and indicates ability to master high-end technology, at 9.20 pm on Dec 10, 2018, a world record was set when Unit-1 of Kaiga Generating Station (KGS) continuously operated nuclear power reactors by clocking 941 days of non-stop run.

This is the second time KGS-1 has set a world record and stands second in the world among the Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) and in terms of operating continuously, it stands at the fourth position among all nuclear power reactors. The unit KGS-1 has been in operation since May, 2016.

In the course of the record breaking run, Unit-1 of KGS plant operated with a capacity factor of 99.4%, and putting India as the frontrunner globally in continuous operation among all types of nuclear power reactors.

This feat assumes significance in light of India’s domestic nuclear power programme, getting a push by the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is also the Minister in-charge of Atomic Energy, giving approval for construction of 10 units each of 700 MW of PHWR in fleet mode.

KGS has 4 Units operated by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited or NPCIL, produced a total of 880 megawatt electricity and comes under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

Reportedly, the 220 mw KGS-1 is an indigenous PHWR fuelled by domestic fuel, and started its commercial operation in Nov 2000, generating about 2576 crore units of electricity. The first and second reactors started commercial operation in the year 2000, and the third and forth reactors in the years 2007 and 2011. Currently India has 22 nuclear power reactors with an installed capacity of 6780 megawatt.

Presently, there are 21 reactors under different stage of construction, including 4 Units at Kudankulam with Russian collaboration and 1 fast breeder reactor augmenting the total installed capacity to 22,480 MW by 2031-32.

In line with its global commitment to increase the share of clean energy, the government has given in principle approval for collaboration with international partners towards constructing more nuclear power plants.

With state of the art safeguards in place, the nuclear power plants are operating in compliance with the international norms, which are ensured by India’s regulatory authority, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB).