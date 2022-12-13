Indigenization- Steps towards Holistic Development

By Ajay Bedi

The Indian Ministry of Defence is focusing on indigenization and aggressively endeavouring in that direction by encouraging all stakeholders to devise strategies to promote “Make in India ” aspects. The latest success in this area is the tie-up between TATA’s and Airbus to produce the C-295 logistic aircraft indigenously, 16 will come as “Fly-in” and 40 odds will be produced / assembled here in India. In the last one decade we witnessed similar initiatives, which were endorsed as a new foundation or vaunt for this closely guarded defence and aviation sector of India. However, it didn’t expand the industry in the manner as it was depicted while propagating these initiatives. The reason being it caters to the interest of few renowned industry players and provides a miniscule opportunity for the medium and small-scale (MSMEs) industry of this sector. The production capabilities and the research and development standards are the evaluation criteria of any industry particularly when a nation is on the path of self-reliance.

India encounters the inherent issues like any other developing nation, e.g., national security, insurgency, people welfare, infrastructure development and other pertinent governance issues. Safety and security of the nation takes precedence upon all the matters stated above. Every nation strives to get the best of technology, equipment, or systems to safeguard itself from the external enemy as well as the insurgents within the country. Technology plays a crucial role in all the sectors, but it is a protagonist in the eternally evolving defence and aerospace sector. Countries aspire to possess the best of the technology and systems available to ensure its safety and security.

Acquiring the latest arsenals or finest equipment with state-of-the-art technology is a simple stage, whereas the optimum usage and upkeep becomes a tedious, cumbersome, and financially exorbitant exercise. The dominance of the Original Equipment manufacturer -OEM is such that they have put stringent controls in the support mechanism and restricted the entry of any new or other company which is duly qualified and even interested in supporting these products. The OEMs are offering the support package with the initial sale of the product and by doing so they control the after-sale service, training, support etc… The buyers are left with no other option than getting the support of the Original Equipment manufacturer -OEM, who provide the essential support mechanism at their own terms. The OEMs clout or the undue advantage which they get after selling the product is damaging the balance of the sector particularly in the developing countries like India.

This uncharacteristic aspect of the OEMs and bigger organisations was recognised by the western world or the developed nations. To counter it, they devised a level playing field for all the players irrespective of their stature including the OEMs, which facilitated in developing an eco-system for the all-inclusive growth of this critical sector. Ensuring equal opportunity for all the vendors registered under the closely guarded defence and aerospace programme. Unbiased access to all the participants towards the information, designs and documentation which is imperative for fair competition, without any favourable treatment to the bigger organisation and OEMs augur expeditious growth.

USA realised it way back and devised a strategy to “consolidate” its resources and eradicate “duplicity. In the year 1972 DOD established the Defense Regional Interservice Support program to study the work conducted in different bases of the DOD, it further evolved as Joint Interservice Resource Study Groups-JIRSG in year 1978, to enhance the productivity of the armed force bases in economical manner without deterring the fleet maintenance and war preparedness. The further evolution of JIRSG shifted its focus from “Resources” to “Support”, they further dwelled on creating a “Interservice” support mechanism, through various intra-military support agreements which did help in augmenting the war preparedness and improved its impact in other crucial areas of military management. By 1995 USDOD had 55 JIRSG regions, including bases at the neighbouring and at foreign land.

Further to the above the US administration introduced recommendations of “National Performance Group” which are the outcome of two study’s May 1995 Roles and Missions study, and the October 1995 Defense Science Board study on Quality of Life. In 1996 Defense authorization legislation encouraged DOD to look to the private sector to meet its support needs, Activities that were not dependent on specialized, defense-unique equipment such as base security, facilities maintenance, and installation management services, were designated as prime candidates for early outsourcing. According to the roles and missions report, most of these non specialized or defense-unique services have little direct association with combat forces and can be moved to private-sector markets where competition ensures adequate cost control. The Roles and Missions’ report also stated that the many routines, nonmilitary infrastructure functions associated with managing a military base were better left to the private sector to manage.

The above initiatives have gone through varied impediments and hiccups, but it didn’t lose its directions because the DOD authorities were focused and resilient in their pursuit of holistically integrated growth of the industry viz a viz of the nation. The involvement of private industry in the military areas is expanded further to the extent of management of fleet and product support, which helped the respective unit of the armed forces to concentrate at their core competence. The self-reliant vision started in the 70’s and chased diligently for three decades, which resulted in exponential development of the aerospace and defence industry, now US companies are in commanding position worldwide and are the leaders or the trend-setters internationally. The same applies to the European aerospace industry, where the respective countries have broken the barriers and are competing with the US companies at par. Russia was a force itself in the sector, but disintegration of the erstwhile Soviet Union-USSR has had its toll on the Russian dominance in the defence and aerospace industry globally. But Russia has emerged stronger in the last one decade and is slowly seizing the lost ground in this sector, by regrouping its industry and by providing a reliable support structure for its customers and partners.

India recognised the importance of interdependence and jointness of various units of military and its related areas. The newly constituted department “Department of Military Affairs-DMA, is mandated with the task to ensure the enhancement of the Indian military in all aspects. One of its main objectives is to devise and apply methods, strategies to increase the effectiveness, war preparedness and cohesion between all the military divisions, which will drastically improve the quality of the work culture, optimal utilisation of allocated funds by increasing the resource sharing, fluid exchange of information, interdependencies without conflict of intra-military ranks.

India is indeed embarked on the same trend and will achieve the desired results provided they keep on their efforts diligently and try small steps towards indigenisation by adopting a hybrid model in support and maintenance of its inventory. They need to seek the support of the OEMs authorised MROs or the companies from abroad, which are looking for the opportunity and are well placed and qualified to provide the services without impacting the quality or diluting the operational effectiveness of the fleet. India is required to adopt a strategy to create an avenue for augmenting the defence and aerospace industry towards self-reliance by involving the foreign organisation/ MRO to spruce up the support and maintenance system in a comprehensive manner. The foreign vendors or companies need an ecosystem which ensures a market with humongous long-term potential without great investment. Whereas the current policy of indigenisation involves the investments whether by adopting “Strategic Partner-SP” or “Joint Venture-JV” Structure etc., however the Indian market in the sector is at nascent stage, which doesn’t offer the desired returns in proportion to the investment involves, this keeps the investor at bay and the same is the big impairment for this sector growth.We must overcome this impediment.

Allow foreign organisations to utilise the existing infrastructure of our bases and further develop its substructure by creating their set-up here, emphasis should be on acquiring the technology, know-how and learning the support and maintenance craft and its nuances. Encourage the participation of the local industry (MSME/ SMEs), or some related public sector unit-PSUs by intermediary parts/components manufacturing and production. The focus should be to have an infrastructure like a repair hub which could cater to multiple brand products, but in a specific field like engines, airframes, avionics, common components, and assemblies. This will permit these specialised defence and aerospace repair centres (Bases)to cater to the private industry like commercial and business airlines, to generate the required revenue stream to make it a profitable venture.

Gradually encouraged the private participation and sanctioned them the limited access to the bases to conduct repair, maintenance, and other related works for their private clients. By doing so we would create an ecosystem to support the growth of our defence and aerospace industry in exhaustive manner. The participation of the foreign vendor will ensure latest technology dissemination and its involvement in our industry, by technology intervention, standards and work culture of our defence and aerospace industry will get the required boost and will help them in creating a product of international reckoning in all aspects. This gradually will pave the way for our industry growth and expansion.

A well-guarded tripartite agreement between foreign vendors, Indian military bases and Indian MSME (Private sector), will do justice to the indigenisation in a holistic manner without much investment. The direction is set; one requires treading the road of obstacles with utmost grit and concerted efforts to achieve the set goal.

Author is Independent Consultant in Defence and Aerospace Sector.

