India’s strategic status: 2047 AD – ASAT Power

2047 A.D. will be a landmark year in the Indian calendar. India would be completing 100 years since attaining independence from the British regime

ASAT missile launch (PIB) and an artist conception of a satellite breakup, generating debris (NASA)

By Gp Capt TP Srivastava

2047 A.D. will be a landmark year in the Indian calendar. India would be completing 100 years since attaining independence from the British regime.  First 25 years post-independence were both traumatic as well as formative years for India. India was known as the land of ‘Snake Charmers’. A non-aligned nation by choice, India was forced to fight four wars in quick succession, 1948, 1962, 1965 and 1971.

At international for a India had insignificant to  ‘not so significant’  standing.  Geographical proximity with Russia did  help.  Russia used  VETO  power in  UNSC  against western powers’ proposals on Goa and J&K (UNSC resolution 99 and 100 refer).  Hungry mouths of millions of Indians were being fed by US grains donated under the PL 480 programme.

Turning point  (read opportunity) came from an unexpected quarter.  1971 elections in  Pakistan threw up most  unexpected  results. The Awami League of Sheikh  Mujib had won the majority.

‘Punjabis’ governed Pakistan refused to accept the verdict. Seeds for creation of a new nation were sown. Brutal assault by Pak military in erstwhile East Pakistan led to huge refugee influx in India.  Mrs  Indira  Gandhi,  the  then  PM,  led  India  to  accomplish  a  historical first  after  second world  war.  India  Military  crushed  Pak offensive  in  the  west  and  ‘annexed’ East  Pakistan  and created a new nation, Bangla Desh.

2022 and 1971 are a mere nano second apart in the celestial calendar. But the Globe has changed exponentially  when  viewed  with  a  geo-strategic  telescope.  Breakup  of the Soviet  Union  was, perhaps, the most unexpected event in the last 50 years. Super power rivalry came to an end with the USA emerging as an uncontested super power. China’s multi dimensional growth during the same period, Chinese economy in particular, has challenged the numero uno position of the USA.

Nuclear Deterrence as an Instrument of Power and Peace

Ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which ought not to have taken place has brought into focus the need  for  possession  of  a  formidable  DETERRENT.  Ukraine  willingly  surrendered  its  NUKES after the breakup of the Soviet Union to gain spotlight for a few milliseconds and in the process placed its future in inky blue darkness of military blackmail by its neighbour, Russia. Unfortunately for Ukraine,  the clock  cannot  be  turned  back.  A ‘nuclear’ Ukraine could not have been  subjected  to such humiliation. Nuclear Deterrent, therefore, has become currency of not only power but peace as well.

India may have faced similar conundrum but for the exemplary foresight demonstrated by Indira Gandhi as Prime Minister, who gave green signal to Indian nuclear scientists to go ‘NUCLEAR’. It had repercussions in form of condemnation in international fora, sanctions and more importantly birth of a ‘Nuclear Pakistan’.

‘Buddha’ smiled again under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Prime Minister, nearly a quarter century  later.  India  had  emerged  as  a  nuclear  power.  Nuclear  deterrent  possessed  by  India ensured  that  both  China  and  Pakistan  individually  as  well  as  in  sync  did  not  try  any  major military misadventure during the past 50 years. Instability on both borders will continue to remain.

Highly location centric conflicts viz Kargil with Pakistan and Galwan Valley with China did take place. Border situation with both nations remains volatile and is unlikely to change in the near future. But  one  thing  is  certain.  Full  scale  military  campaign  is  out  of the question  due  to  nukes  in possession  of  all three nations.  Concept of  ‘Mutually Assured  Destruction  (MAD)’,  which  was coined during the height of the Cold War has actually become the propagator of maintaining peace by default.

Weaponized Space as New Frontier

But  Nuclear  Deterrence  as  an  instrument  of  maintaining  peace  may  not  survive  in  coming decades  in  view  of  control  of  space  becoming  the  next  frontier  of  establishing  supremacy. Supremacy in space requires three main capabilities. These are;

*Reliable Launch Vehicle.

*Satellite Fabrication Technology.

*Satellite Neutralisation Capability.

India’s  Space  Research  Organisation  (ISRO),  a  shining  jewel of  world  class high technology establishment,  has  placed  India  on  near  equal  footing  with  China and  USA.  However, India cannot match either nation in the field of launch vehicle capability, both in terms of tonnage as well as frequency of launch. China and the USA are in space. We are yet to  launch an Indian in space in an Indian launch vehicle. Establishing a permanent space station by India is still quite some distance away but highly probable and possible but for lack of resources.

India  has  lost the conventional weapon development race by a few decades in trying to play ‘catch up’,  which is never  a  winning proposition.  India is unlikely to produce any  ‘big ticket’ platform viz  Force  Multipliers,  Heavy Lift Fixed  and  Rotary wing machines,  Strike  Aircraft, Armoured Vehicles, Nuclear Submarines, PGMs and so on. List is endless. Total absence and lack of R&D investments in the past six decades has resulted in India becoming one of the largest importers  of  Military hardware.  ‘Atmanirbhar  Bharat’  is a  nice slogan.  Hamari  ‘KATHNI  aur KARNI’ mein bahut fark hai.

Before long China may rather demonstrate weaponization of its space station. As and when it happens,  the entire constellation of satellites of all nations will become vulnerable.  China may exercise both options; Soft as well as Hard Kill.

A word about current space stations would be essential.

*ISS, the US-controlled space station, is a consortium owned space station. ISS is due to retire in 2030.

*Chinese Tiangong is exclusively a Chinese effort. Tianhe Core module of Tiangong will be supplemented by two additional modules Wentian in July and Mengtian in October, 2022

*The Chinese space station is unique. It has a co-orbital companion in the form of the Hubble class Xuntian space telescope but with a 300 times larger field of view.

*Co-orbital capability can be easily transformed into weapon carrying platform as and when needed.

Need for Anti Satellite Weapons Capability

In 2022 and beyond can we imagine surviving without satellite communication? A nation having a formidable ANTI SATELLITE WEAPON CAPABILITY  (ASATWC) can and will blackmail the ‘have nots’ as has been the case with nukes.

US   announcement   of   observing   moratorium   on   deployment   and   future   development   of ASATWC  is  yet  another  fine  example  of  US  hypocrisy.  It  is  merely  a  case  of  repetitive  US profligacy. The US developed and used nukes and then preached to the rest of the world about the dangers of nuclear  weapons.  It  is  doing the same  in the case  of  ASAT  weapons.

On  18th   April,  2022  Vice President of USA, Ms Kamala Harris was extremely magnanimous in announcing US decision to stop testing ASAT weapons to contain space debris

Currently  Direct  Attack-Anti  satellite  (DA-ASAT)  capability  has  been  demonstrated  by  China, India, Russia and USA.  Record of tests carried out by these nations is as follows;

*China — January, 2007.

*India — March, 2019.

*Russia — 15th  November, 2021. Destroyed a satellite in LEO about 500 km from earth. 

*USA — February, 2008. The USA carried out the test on the pretext of destroying a ‘rogue’ satellite containing Toxic Fuels. Essentially the test was carried out to validate the SM-3 interceptor.

India’s Space Doctrine

India is yet to formally announce its space doctrine.  However,  ISRO  has published first-ever assessment of space situational awareness capability and more importantly application of such capability in 2021. ISRO also highlighted the need to track space debris.

Doctrinal approach to enunciate India’s space doctrine would/should encompass the following

aspects;

*Development of offensive capability in space.

*Ability to neutralize adversary satellites in LEO.

*Development of ‘soft kill’ capability of adversary satellites.

*Development of weaponised orbital platforms.

Unlike our nuclear doctrine, which is still coloured by western thoughts of NO FIRST USE, our space  doctrine  must  not  be  constrained  by  US  hypocrisy  of  restraining  further  DA-ASAT destructive testing of satellites.

International Stance

Space debris threat to existing  space  stations and functional satellites (specially in LEO) has attracted attention of world powers. The United Nations is scheduled to discuss ‘SPACE SECURITY’ by forming an open ended group. This group is expected to submit its recommendations, which might  lead  to  formulating  multilateral  legally  binding  measures  nearly  akin  to  Nuclear  non- proliferation  Treaty.  India  is  not  a  signatory  to  NPT.  Likewise  India  must  not  sign  any future treaty   on   management/control/utilization   of   space   for   peaceful   purposes   and   ban   on testing/developing Anti Satellite Weapons.

World is likely to witness global realignment of military alliance NATO after the Russia-Ukraine war comes to an end. France and Germany are unlikely to continue to live with unwritten hegemony of the USA. Energy security of EU nations will govern their relations with Russia in the long term.

DA-ASAT Weapon; The New Deterrent

India must not make the same mistake as it did in developing nukes. China exploded its first nuclear device in 1964. We took 10 more years, primarily because of political infirmity. India of

2022 is different. India’s demonstrated stand of maintaining and practicing unilateral pro-active neutrality in respect of  ongoing  Russia-Ukraine conflict has placed  India as the numero uno ‘NON ALIGNED’ nation of the globe.

Many military strategists propagated the paradox that in 21st  century ‘soft power’ will replace the offensive  weapon  power.  However, the concept  ‘soft  power’  as  an  instrument  of  control  and deterrence  has  already  proved  to  be  a  non-starter.  The Russia-Ukraine conflict is a near-perfect example of the same.

Ineffectiveness of   ‘soft power’  viz financial and trade sanctions in the short  term  is   of   no consequence as is quite evident from the effect of sanctions imposed on Russia by the west. EU nations  are  still  buying  oil  and  gas  from  Russia  and  are  facing  the  heat  due  to  sanctions imposed on Russia.

The advent of satellite warfare is knocking at the doors. Fortunately India is extremely well placed to be among the front runners in this race unlike conventional weapons race, which India lost by more than few decades. ISRO is already planning a possible mission to Venus,  manned and unmanned  Gaganyan,  another  attempt  at  soft  landing  on  the  moon,  development  of  heavier load  launch  vehicle  and  so  on.  These  developments  would  also  enhance  India’s  ICBM capability.

Concept of an unmanned space station, which can be weaponized as and when required, would probably be an ideal answer to ISS and Tiangong. Possible weaponry could include DA-ASAT as well as a Laser weapon.

India’s National Security Imperatives

India’s national security imperatives have a different dimension altogether because India is not part of any military alliance, at least as yet. Future of QUAD is at best uncertain.

India must  not  stop  development  of  DA-ASAT  weapons  capability.  Few  more  trials  would  be required  to  prove  the  reliability.  Fake  concerns  of  world  powers  should  be  ignored.  Recent events have proved that the biggest ‘ROGUE NATIONS’ on the globe are P-5 nations. No less than the current head of the UN has hinted the same. All P-5 nations continue to abuse the privilege of

‘VETO’ to suit their needs. India’s quest for a seat in UNSC has become irrelevant.

China  will  continue  to  pose  major  challenges  to  India’s  security  but  not  by  conventional weapons route.  China’s expansion  of  ICBM Silos from ZERO  (two  years back) to  360  (as in April, 2022) is the most significant development India must take note of.

To beat China at its own game, India must adopt a highly proactive stance of development of DA- ASAT weapons and formidable and reliable satellite launch and fabrication capability.

Self  proclaimed  military  strategists  of  India  would  do  well  to  move  over  from  ‘CDS  and THEATRE COMMAND’ conundrum to looking beyond, 25 years from now and advise/influence the powers that be to make a choice.

Without  Nuclear  and  DA-ASAT  weapons  capability  India  will  not  achieve  leadership  role  in international affairs.

(Author is an Indian Air Force Veteran. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online.

