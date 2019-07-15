India’s standalone Approved Training Organization (ATO) gets EASA approval

The A320neo supports CAT III B training and this is going to help in training requirements for all weather operations such as AWO/LVTO. (Representational image: Reuters)

In a significant moment for the Indian aviation sector, country’s first Airbus A320 neo full flight simulator has received EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) approval. Now, those Indian carriers with A320 neo fleet will no longer have to send their pilots abroad for getting the requisite training, thereby saving their valuable time and money.

The Flight Simulation Technique Center (FSTC), will be India’s 6th fully functional simulator and the 7th one which again will be for A320 neo is expected to be operational in a month’s time.

What is EASA?

It is a universally recognized body and with this approval, the FSTC can target International Airlines as well as pilots who are looking to undergo their training on such a simulator.

India based FSTC is presently operating from two locations– Delhi and Hyderabad and have two B737 NG, 2 A320, 1 A320neo, and 1 Bombardier Dash8 Q400 simulator. With pilot training demand going up in the country, FSTC has established mutually beneficial partnerships with various SIM operators across the region. Countries including Thailand, Philippines, Middle East, and Europe are part of this initiative. To meet global standards of excellence these Centers have state of the art training infrastructure, classrooms, pilot lounge, MFTD/APT instruments.

On being recognized as a quality training service provider in the region, Capt Sanjay Mandavia, Managing Director – FSTC, said, “It is a great achievement for FSTC to secure yet another EASA level D approval.”

Said Capt DS Basraon, CEO – FSTC, said, “Our simulators are the latest and they use state of the art technology and this helps in cutting down power consumptions. We have a team of professional trainers who share excellent training experience with every aspiring pilot.”

Being accredited by EASA, Airbus, and Boeing, FSTC, is country’s first registered standalone Approved Training Organization (ATO) and has the largest number of full flight simulators catering to all the airlines. According to the company, so far more than 1000 pilots have already been trained and are inducted by all the major airlines in the country including Indigo, Vistara, Jet Airways, Spice Jet, GoAir and Air India.