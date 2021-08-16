India’s signature events at UNSC this week–Technology in Peacekeeping Ops & Counter terrorism

To help improve camp security for UN peacekeepers. And to help in the overall security situation and quality of situational awareness.

External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar is on a four day visit US from August 16, 2021, where he will chair over an open debate on peacekeeping in the UN Security Council and a briefing on terrorism. These events are taking place under the month long presidency

The visit of the external affairs minister assumes importance as it comes close on the heels of Taliban taking over Afghanistan soon after the US led forces left the country. According to sources, “The situation in Afghanistan, its fall out on the safety and security of the region is likely to feature in his talks with the UN officials.”

Two high level signature events at the UN Security Council

The minister will be presiding over two high-level signature events on August 18 and 19. The first event on August 18, 2021 is going to be an Open Debate on ‘Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping’ while the second event on August 19, 2021 is a high-level briefing on ‘Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts’. Both these topics are priorities for India during its UNSC innings.

Technology in Peacekeeping

The theme for the open debate on Peacekeeping is ‘Protecting the Protectors’. In an official statement issued by the Ministry of external affairs (MEA) this discussion will talk about using modern technological tools to further enhance the security and safety of Peacekeepers and to help the Peacekeeping missions in carrying out their mandates effectively.

In collaboration with the UN, India would be rolling out the UNITE AWARE Platform.

More about UNITE AWARE Platform

This is a situational awareness software programme to help the Peacekeeping Operations Centre to analyze and visualise the situation on a real time basis in a conflict zone.

The main aim of this project is to demonstrate the impact of the latest surveillance technology on the detection of asymmetric threats.

To help improve camp security for UN peacekeepers. And to help in the overall security situation and quality of situational awareness.

Earlier India has partnered with the United Nations to roll out the UNITE Aware platform initially in four UN Peacekeeping Missions: UNFICYP (Cyprus), AMISOM (Somalia), MINUSMA (Mali), and UNMISS (South Sudan).

Also at the end of the open debate a MoU between India and the UN will be inked in support to the ‘Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping’ initiative.

This would be executed by the Center for UN Peacekeeping (CUNPK – on the Indian side) and UN C4ISR Academy for Peace Operations (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) which is based in the African nation Uganda on the UN’s side.

Under an agenda item “Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts”, the minister will be presiding over a briefing session on a six monthly report of the UNSC on the threat posed by ISIL/Da’esh.