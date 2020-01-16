India’s message to China: Refrain from internationalising Kashmir issue

On Wednesday, in a second bid since last August, China again tried to internationalise the Kashmir issue at the UNSC closed-door consultation meeting.

Hours after China faced a major setback at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meet where Kashmir issued was to be raised, India tells China to refrain from taking such actions in future. At the weekly briefing in New Delhi on Thursday, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “China should seriously reflect on this global consensus, draw the proper lessons, and refrain from taking such actions in future”.

According to Kumar, “The overwhelming majority of the UNSC members were of the view that the UNSC was not the right forum for such issues. And this should be discussed bilaterally between India and Pakistan. And the informal closed-door meeting, therefore, concluded without any outcome.”

Pakistan’s desperation was highlighted when it attempted to peddle baseless allegations and presenting an alarming scenario which lacked any credibility.

Expressing hope that the global message has gone loud and clear to Pakistan in case there is anything to be discussed it should be done bilaterally.

What happened on Wednesday?

Four out of five permanent members of the UNSC did not let the matter raised and said that the issue is bilateral between India and Pakistan. While the French, the UK maintained that the Kashmir matter is between the two countries and need to be resolved at bilaterally, the US said there was no need to discuss this issue at the Security Council.

The Russian envoy to the UN had tweeted his country’s stand soon after the meeting ended where he had stated that “Russia firmly stands for the normalisation of relations between India and Pakistan.” And urged both sides to settle issues based on the 1972 Shimla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration.

“Pakistan’s practice of using false pretences to distract from the malaise that afflict it has run its course today. We are glad that it was pointed out by many friends that bilateral mechanisms are available to raise and address issues that Pakistan may have in its ties with India, ” India’s permanent representative at UN Syed Akbaruddin said.

Expert View

According to Prof Rajesh Rajagopalan, School of International Studies, JNU, “China has again demonstrated that it pays no heed to India’s concerns. It is actually quite remarkable that China is pushing this despite the clear message from New Delhi that India is unhappy about such efforts. It is an indication that for all of India’s efforts to maintain equidistance from all great powers, China is unconvinced that India is neutral. There can be no other explanation for why China is doing this on behalf of Pakistan.

It is also quite a spectacular demonstration of how weak and inconsequential China thinks India is that it repeatedly engages in behaviour that it knows India has objections to. India’s efforts at trying to maintain a delicate balance between the US and China is clearly not working. It is not working, moreover, because China appears intent on making India choose a side. It is also important that Indian officials recognize China’s approach, instead of living in some kind of make-believe world where this is normal behaviour.”