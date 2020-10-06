India’s Madagascar mission creates new environmental record! Becomes first mission globally to Go Green

“Mahatma Gandhi had said - 'We must be the change we wish to see in the world' and today the Indian Embassy in Antananarivo has attempted to be that change by switching to solar energy.” Photo Credit: Indian Mission in Madagascar

Mahatma Gandhi- “Earth has enough for everybody’s need, but not enough for everybody’s greed.”

Indian embassy in Antananarivo, Madagascar, becomes the first mission globally to become clean and green as it transitioned from fossil fuels to solar energy. The Mission consumes an average of 8 KW of power, and now has installed 8 KW of the solar power plant on the rooftop which has been executed by a Malagasy company Vision Madagascar, highlighting India-Madagascar partnership.

The Indian mission in the African nation works from 8:30 am to 5 pm and has moved to a most reliable and cheaper source of power as Antananarivo gets sun across the year. Madagascar is also a member of the International Solar Alliance.

Photo Credit: Indian Mission in Madagascar

Talking to Financial Express Online, Indian ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar said, “We have also offered an extending hand to Madagascar in adding 400 MW of the additional energy required to meet the Emergence initiative of President Andrey Rajoelina.”

After a year and half of carrying this vision in my head of converting from fossil fuel to solar energy from the time I was in Brasiliain my head, it is bearing fruit now. It was a special day as it was part of the grand finale of 150th birth anniversary celebrations of a great man, Mahatma Gandhi,” Ambassador Kumar said.

“Mahatma Gandhi had said – ‘We must be the change we wish to see in the world’ and today the Indian Embassy in Antananarivo has attempted to be that change by switching to solar energy.”

Both India and Madagascar are members of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) founded in 2015 and which aims to promote solar energy to fight climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental pollution. According to him, “It is the policy of the Government of India to promote clean and green energy to mitigate Climate Change and achieve Sustainable Development Goals.”

India plans to have an interconnected power transmission grid across nations for the supply of clean energy and this is being done under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for connecting solar energy supply across national borders — ‘One World One Sun One Grid’ (OSOWOG).

While India is the cheapest producer of solar energy as per IRENA, it has raised its target of renewable energy capacity from the initial 2015 goal of 175 gigawatts to 500 gigawatts by 2030. Today it has 37 gigawatts of installed solar electricity.

“It is time to change and the decade (2020-2030) is a decisive decade to change. Either we change or perish. Today, we have made a small change by switching to solar power with the hope that future embassies will be clean and green embassies.”

More about Madagascar’s Renewable Energy vision

Promoting renewable energy as one of the keys of National policies in Madagascar and they are planning to double the production of energy and renewable energy, solar, and wind as well.

It has ratified the Alliance Framework Agreement on the first day of the Conference of Marrakech on climate change in 2016 and has committed to better use of solar energy to fight climate change, loss of biodiversity and environmental pollution.

They plan to use mainly use solar panels, wind turbines, hydraulics and geothermal energy.