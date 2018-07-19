India’s indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, to begin sea trials in 2020

Representative Image: IE

Sea trials of the indigenously built aircraft carrier, Vikrant, are expected to commence by early 2020, a Defence spokesperson said today. The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Project was reviewed by defence secretary Sanjay Mitra at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) here, he said.

Mitra was accompanied by Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral D M Deshpande, Controller Warship Production and Acquisition, Satinder Pal Singh, IPS, Joint Secretary (Shipping) and other senior officers from the Indian Navy. During the onboard visit, the defence secretary was given a first-hand briefing on the progress of IAC construction by Commodore Cyril Thomas, the Warship Production Superintendent, a defence release said.

Madhu S Nair, CMD, CSL, highlighted the shipyards focus on outfitting and trial activities as the project enters its final phase, and reiterated the CSLs commitment to meet the timelines for delivery of the ship, it said. The ship was launched in August 2013 and presently, the main propulsion plant, power generation equipment, deck machinery and auxiliary equipment have been installed and integrated on board.

Outfitting of various aviation equipment, navigation and communication equipment, weapons and sensors are progressing. “In-house trials of ship’s systems by the Carrier Acceptance & Trials Team have already commenced and the sea trials are expected to commence by early 2020,” the release said.