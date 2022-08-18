India’s HAL opens its first overseas office in Malaysia for LCA Tejas

Breaking the barrier, Indian Defence entities are reaching out to the global market. In a first, Indian’s largest defense public sector company (DPSU), HAL has announced that the entity is going to establish an office in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). This is an important step as defence sector has achieved a significant growth in exporting military equipment, despite a late starter in the highly competitive global defence market.

Building upon the initiatives and several policy thrusts to push defense export, India clocks highest ever Defence exports of Rs 12,815 crore in 2021-22, Rs 1,387 crore in Apr-Jun quarter 2022.

The office in Malaysia will help HAL in tapping the new business opportunities for Fighter Lead-in Trainer (FLIT) LCA and other requirements of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) like Su-30 MKM and Hawk upgrades. It will reinforce commitment of India in supporting the Malaysian Defence Forces and industry for sustainable aerospace and defence landscape in Malaysia. Tejas is a single-engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft. Tejas is loaded with new generation avionics and.

In last year, the defence ministry approved a ₹48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF). According to the HAL officials, HAL would start delivering the jets (Mk-IA variant) to the IAF in 2025 and all 83 jets will have to be handed over by 2030. At the same time, India has announced the MK 2 version of the Tejas which would be laced with the elements of fifth generation combat jet. On top of that government has also initiated an ambitious $5 billion project to develop a fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

HAL had submitted a proposal to Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), Malaysia during October 2021 for supply of 18 FLIT LCAs against a global tender issued by RMAF. Malaysia has narrowed down on the Indian aircraft notwithstanding stiff competition from China’s JF-17 jet, South Korea’s FA-50 and Russia’s Mig-35 as well as the Yak-130 fighter jet.

The final winner of the tender is expected to be declared soon by Malaysian authorities. LCA Tejas stands a fair chance of selection in the bid as it meets all the parameters sought by RMAF.

Further, being one of the largest producer of Russian origin Su-30 aircraft, HAL has capabilities to extend the required support to RMAF for Su-30 MKM fleet which is facing low serviceability issues due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. HAL can support RMAF for upgrading their Hawk fleet as well. Other HAL platforms like HTT-40, Do-228, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) etc., have the potential to be inducted by RMAF in future.

HAL to open its first marketing office

Considering the above factors, HAL’s office in Kuala Lumpur will take up market promotion of HAL’s range of products and services not only in Malaysia but in the entire South East Asia. The office will also contribute in increasing serviceability of existing platforms being operated by RMAF and for neighbouring Air Forces in the region.

The MoU was signed by Ravi K, GM, LCA, HAL and Major (R) Mohd Husairi Bin Mat Zain of Forte Drus, the official representative of HAL in Malaysia in the presence of Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.