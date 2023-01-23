India’s first Personal Aerial Vehicle – Varuna will be showcased on Jan 26 this year

As the world is witnessing a revolution in new-age mobility where unmanned autonomous vehicles are the need of the hour to strengthen air, terrestrial and maritime security, Sagar Defence Engineering has made its primary goal to utilise this indigenously autonomous technology to provide expeditious solutions.

In the rear section of the Naval Tableau this year three models of autonomous unmanned systems being developed indigenously under IDEX-Sprint Challenge are displayed. And one of them is the model of an unmanned personal aerial vehicle, “Varuna.

Courtesy: Sagar Defence Engineering

The tableau is designed with an aim to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the navy and to also highlight indigenously designed and built inductions under mission `AatmaNirbhar Bharat’. The Sprint initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Naval Innovation and Indignation Organisation Seminar last July. These products are being developed under the innovation for defence excellence scheme of the Ministry of Defence and Technology Development Acceleration Cell of Indian Navy.

Sagar Defence Engineering says:

“To facilitate the transition to this new era of unlimited urban movement, we have entirely conceived and constructed India’s first unmanned personal aerial vehicle, “Varuna,” as a representation of state-of-the-art autonomous aerial mobility,” Capt Nikunj Parashar, Managing Director and founder Sagar Defence Engineering told Financial Express Online.

About Varuna

Varuna is India’s maiden human-carrying all electric autonomous platform built and manufactured indigenously, with the aim to revitalize urban air mobility by delivering on-demand aviation services. With the innovative technology of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), electric propulsion, and automated air traffic management, a person can use this unique vehicle from their doorsteps to any destination they want, especially in emergency situations and rescue operations.

Sagar Defence Engineering co-founder in conversation with PM and Defence Minister.

Also Read Drone startup wins ICG Contract for 10 VTOLs

The company, according to Capt Parashar has thus far concentrated on developing AI-enabled solutions to address growing security, logistical, and urban air mobility concerns in a constantly evolving environment. After years of intense research and development, Varuna is specifically made for autonomous takeoff and landing even on moving platforms.

“We aim to leverage the sky and use Urban Air Mobility to better link people to cities and regions, giving them more possibilities to connect faster and save some time for their loved ones by adding a few more minutes in their day today lives. And are looking at the development of Varuna, where the military will be the initial early adopters and use the technology first for the transfer of cargo and personnel between warships to cut down on time, expense, and the risk to human life before applying the same principles to upcoming urban air mobility.”

Varuna eliminates not just the dangers associated with low visibility accurate landings but also deck preparation in such operations.

Rapid response is crucial in such missions since they frequently include life-threatening scenarios that call for quick action to preserve lives.

In disaster relief situations and medical emergencies, when traditional support is not feasible due to difficult terrain or time constraints, Varuna makes it apt for providing emergency supplies and evacuations.

By using highly automated personal aerial vehicles (PAVs) that operate in urban and suburban areas at lower altitudes and transport passengers and cargo in a secure and efficient manner, the company hopes to revolutionise urban air mobility.

Courtesy: Sagar Defence Engineering

“The PAV, which can be used as an Air Taxi as well, adopts a complete strategy to promote human connectivity by giving people the safety and comfort of flying anytime anywhere. And we also take into account structural development, community involvement, operational framework, and the advancement and safety concerns of the PAV,” he explains.

Has it been demonstrated anywhere beyond?

Yes. The company has demonstrated Varuna on various national and international platforms to delegates in the defence industry.

Last year during the Swavlamban 2022 summit which was organized by NIIO, TDAC and the Indian Navy in New Delhi, Sagar Defence had showcased this drone in front of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Also, the company made a presentation about PAV to the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, Richard Marles and the High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell at INS Hansa in Goa.

Vice Admiral Satish Namdeo Ghormade, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS), and delegates from the Indian Navy to the production and R&D facility at Sagar Defence Engineering in Pune to demonstrate the holistic development of the PAV.