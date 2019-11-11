India’s economy could touch $ 10 trillion, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The government on Monday terming research, development and manufacturing as collaborative processes has called for building cohesion between the public and private sector. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is seeking Rs 500 crore to fund 250 startups, aiming to achieve 50 tangible innovations in the next five years. The defence minister Rajnath Singh assuring the government’s full support in the indigenisation of the defence industry and nation-building has urged for self-reliance in the defence sector. He was speaking at the inaugural session of ‘Def Connect 2019’ organised by Ministry of Defence (MoD) for showcasing the accomplishments of the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative in New Delhi today.

“India is leading in the fields of technology and peacekeeping throughout the world. As a major power, it is equally important for us to strengthen our defence manufacturing and research & development,” Singh said.

While expressing confidence that India will emerge as a net innovator and net exporter of defence technologies rather than a net importer, the minister said that the country’s economy will touch $ 10 trillion in the next 10-15 years.

The minister while stressing that the confluence of knowledge and power are important for the progress of a country, stated that iDEX has emerged as a platform for linking knowledge & power and tapping the energy of the youth.

He in his address highlighted ‘Make in India’, ‘Startup India’ and ‘Atal Innovation Mission’ as some of the initiatives taken by the government to provide the requisite environment to innovative minds in the country.

He also launched the new iDEX logo, its portal (www.idex.gov.in) and dashboard for real-time monitoring of the programme.

In his presence Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC) – III was launched and three challenges from the Army, Navy and Air Force were thrown open to prospective start-ups, also, iDEX Open Challenge was launched to provide an opportunity to innovators to come up with their technologies that may be adopted to the country’s defence requirements.