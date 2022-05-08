India’s defence and business delegation to visit Brazil, explore opportunities in defence sector

Later this month, a large official and business delegation is heading to South American nation Brazil to explore the possibilities of joint production, joint development of various defence weapons and platforms.

Confirming this to Financial Express Online, a senior officer said, “A delegation of senior officials led by Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary (Defence Production), Ministry of Defence (MoD) and representatives of several public and private sector companies from the defence sector will travel under the umbrella of FICCI.”

“There will be around 10-12 companies including public and private sector as well as start-ups from the defence sector,” confirmed a senior official from the industry body FICCI.

Which companies are going?

Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited; Bharat Dynamatics Limited; Bharat Electronics Limited; C2C DB Systems; Centum Electronics; Dhruva Aerospace; GRSE; Larsen & Toubro Limited; Maharashtra Minerals Corporation Limited; Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders; MKU Limited; Ocean Marine Environment Coatings Pvt Ltd; Pushkak Products Pvt Ltd; SMPP Pvt Ltd; SSS Defence and more.

What is the agenda of the delegations going to Brazil?

The delegation is heading to Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, and Sao Paulo. The official delegation, according to sources, will be meeting with the top leadership of the Brazilian forces and other senior officials and presentations will be made by the Indian companies before travelling to other locations.

On June 2, all the private and public sector companies will visit Sao Jose dos Campos, where all Defence Industries are located, and Technology Park too where the Indian companies will make presentations.

The delegation will also be visiting different facilities of Embraer one in Sao Jos dos Campos and another one located in Gavio Paixito.

Also Read: Building strategic partnerships key to our growth, India is a promising partner: Francisco Gomes Neto, President & CEO, Embraer

South & Central America are looking for:

Army: Rocket Launchers; Armoured Personnel Carrier; Body Armour and Helmets; Telescopic and IR Sights; Night Vision Devices; Surface to Surface Missiles.

Navy: ASW Helicopters; Submarines; Cyber Defence Capability; MR & Surveillance Aircraft; Amphibious Ships; Modernisation of Frigates & OffShore Patrol Vessels.

Air Forces: AWACS; Light Combat Aircraft; Light Combat Helicopters

A government policy is already in place which has a new strategy for export of defence platforms and weapons to friendly nations.

As has been reported by Financial Express Online earlier, there are many countries in the region including Brazil which are in the process of modernizing their military and police forces. And this has opened opportunities for the Indian companies to explore the market and identify partners for joint ventures.

How many Indian defence companies are present in Brazil?

So far only one Indian company has been present in almost all the countries in the region and it is Kanpur based MKU, a global leader in defense and homeland security solutions. This company has executed several contracts in Brazil – Military Police, the Army and Federal police.

They also won a major contract in a competition to supply around 14,500 pieces of vest for Policia Militar do Estado de Sao Paulo, and also Brazilian Army commission Night vision monocular.

BrahMos

Both sides have been in discussion for the BrahMos-NG (New Generation) version of the short-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile.

In a recent interaction with Financial Express Online, Atul Dinkar Rane DG BrahMos DRDO& CEO & MD BrahMos had confirmed that several countries from the region have sought more information about the missile.

Also Read: For BrahMos to remain world’s best tactical weapon, the design has continued to evolve: Atul Dinkar Rane DG BrahMos DRDO & CEO & MD BrahMos

While he did not specially name the countries, Financial Express Online has reported earlier that several countries in the region have expressed interest in the Indo-Russia BrahMos.

India-Brazil Defence Cooperation

In 2020 both countries had signed the Plan of Action for the Brazil-India strategic partnership, at the end of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Brazilian President Bolsonaro who had visited India as the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade.

And under this Plan of Action defence and security are the main components, as both countries are complementary in this area.

Interest in Make in India

Top diplomats as well as senior officials of Brazil have expressed their interest to participate in joint ventures in the defence sector.

For the Indian companies there is a lot scope under in Brazil’s “Triple-Helix” approach, which is focused on R&D, Innovation for all the three services – Army, air Force and Navy, India’s Ambassador Suresh K Reddy had explained earlier.

Also Read: Make in India: Brazil’s Taurus Armas S.A. and Jindal Defence to make small arms in India



Any Joint ventures between Indian & Brazilian Companies?

Yes. Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos (CBC) Brazil, the world’s second-largest ammunition manufacturer, and Stumpp Schuele & Somappa India (SSS Defence) are in a joint venture to produce ammunition for all calibers like: 9 mm, 7.62×39 mm,7.62×51 mm, .338 Lapua and 12.7 mm. And, as per the terms of the joint venture can export to a third country after fulfilling India’s requirements.

Another Brazilian company Taurus Armas S.A. has tied up with Jindal Defence for manufacturing small arms.