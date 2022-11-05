India’s Chief of Naval Staff on official Japan visit between November 5-9

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) is on an official visit to Japan between November 5-9 Nov 22. He will witness the International Fleet Review (IFR) conducted by the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) at Yokosuka on November 6 to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of its formation.

During the visit, as one of the Observer Navies in the Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS), the CNS will attend the 18th WPNS between November 7-8 at Yokohama, being hosted by Japan, as the current Chair of WPNS.

In addition to representing India and the Indian Navy during the IFR and WPNS, Admiral R Hari Kumar will also be in attendance for the inauguration of the 2022 edition of Exercise MALABAR, being held at Yokosuka with the participation of Australia, Japan and the USA. Initiated in 1992, this year marks the 30th anniversaryyear of Exercise MALABAR.

Adm R Hari Kumar would also be interacting with his counterparts and other Heads of Delegations from close to 30 countries participating in the IFR, WPNS and MALABAR.

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Karmota also arrived at Yokosuka, Japan on November 2 to participate in the IFR and Exercise MALABAR – 2022. The presence of these indigenously built ships will be an opportunity to showcase Indian Shipyards’ ship-building capabilities during a large international gathering.

The visit of the CNS to Japan signifies a high level of bilateral defence engagements with Japan, as well as India’s active support and participation in multilateral engagements.