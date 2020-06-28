India’s brave soldiers gave befitting reply to those who eyed its territory in Ladakh: PM Modi

The world has seen our commitment to protect our borders and sovereignty and a befitting response has been given to those coveting our territory in Ladakh area, PM Modi said.
The world has seen our commitment to protect our borders and sovereignty and a befitting response has been given to those coveting our territory in Ladakh area, PM Modi said. Hardening his stance on the issue, PM Modi further said the brave soldiers of the country have shown that they will never let down the mother land and always protect its honour.
