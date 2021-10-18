India’s back to back maritime engagements continue; Drills with UK’s CSG later this week

Pictured: UK Carrier Strike Group and Indian Naval Force in the Indian Ocean during Maritime Participation Exercise. MARITIME PARTICIPATION EXERCISE IN THE INDIAN OCEAN Today 21st July 2021, the Carrier Strike Group joined Indian Navy for a PhotEx. Carrier Strike Group consisting of HMS Queen Elizabeth, RFA Fort Victoria, HMS Richmond, HMS Kent, HNLMS Evertsen and USS The Sullivans and Indian Navy Forces consisting of INS Ranvir, INS Satpura, INS Kulish, and INS Jyoti. CSG21 is participating in a Maritime Participation Exercise, a joint exercise with the Indian Military. The exercise will see units from CSG21 working with the Indian military, including HMS Queen Elizabeth operating with India Navy destroyers, Frigates and Corvettes. The exercise builds on existing UK-India partnerships promoting regional security and military cooperation. HMS Queen Elizabeth is the deployed flag ship for Carrier Strike Group 21(CSG21). CSG21 will see the ship along with the Strike Group work with over 40 countries from around the world. The Strike Group will operate and exercise with other Countries Navies and Air Forces during the 7 month deployment. The Strike Group includes ships from the United States Navy, The Dutch Navy, and Marines from the US Marine Corps. As well as UK Frigates, Destroyers two RFA supply ships and air assets from 617 Sqn, 820 NAS, 815 NAS and 845 NAS. This will be the largest deployment of Fifth Generation Fighter Jets in history.

Later this week, India and the UK will participate in the most demanding first tri-service exercise in the Bay of Bengal.

With the focus on Indo-Pacific, the exercise with the UK’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG), led by 65,000 tonne HMS Queen Elizabeth with its fifth-generation F-35B `lightning’ fighter jets, is scheduled to take off the western coast between Oct 21- 27 – and this will include the Harbour Phase as well as Sea Phase. India has had tri-service exercises – Army, Navy and Air Force with two other countries earlier — the US and Russia.

In an official statement issued on the forthcoming bilateral exercise, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis said, “India is an essential partner for the UK in the Indo-Pacific region and the visit by the carrier strike group demonstrates the deepening of the bilateral defence and security partnership. And for ensuring a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific, India is essential.”

According to the British envoy, the deployment of CSG is a powerful demonstration of the UK’s commitment to deepening its diplomatic, economic and security-based ties within the Indo-Pacific region.

The Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson had both agreed to work together towards security and prosperity. And now the visit by the CSG is expected to boost cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries and will be like a living bridge connecting people of the two sides.

First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin said “The two navies are blue-water, multi-carrier navies. And this puts us in a very exclusive club.”

According to an official statement issued by the British High Commission in New Delhi, the visit by CSG is going to provide a platform for trade and investment initiatives and also a wide range of cultural demonstrations.

Royal Netherlands Navy

For the first time HNLMS Evertsen, a Provincien-class frigate of the Royal Netherlands Navy has arrived in Mumbai as part of the CSG. Since the Netherlands recognizes the importance of the Indo-Pacific Region and the role of India, it has sent its frigate to build deeper military relations. This is the maiden deployment of the Dutch vessel to the region. The Dutch government in 2020 had announced their Indo-Pacific guidelines. Before arriving in India, the Dutch frigate Evertsen visited Changi Naval Base, Singapore, Japan (Yokosuka) and South Korea (Busan).

Said the envoy of the Netherlands Marten van den Berg, “For Europe and the Indo-Pacific the Indian Ocean is a gateway. And the visit by HNLMS Evertsen is a confirmation of our long standing strong relationship.”

Both India and The Netherlands are like-minded partners, and are committed to an effective multilateralism. “And the first ever visit of a frigate, reaffirms support by the two countries to the rules-based international order and shares the common principles of security, stability and freedom of navigation.”