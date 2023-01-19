Indians entering US illegally via South, Central America on the rise again

The movement of Indians trying to enter the US illegally through South and Central America has once again shown a spurt. On December 12, 2022, US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) agency received an input that about 20 people were trying to illegally cross over into the US from the Mexico border near Imperial Beach in San Diego. After getting inputs, USCBP agents reached the location; they found 23 individuals along with the Yadav family.

While scaling the wall, Brijkumar Yadav, resident of Kalol, Gandhinagar fell onto the Mexican side in Tijuana with his three-year-old son while his wife Pooja plunged 30 feet onto the San Diego side in the US. According to the information available in the public domain Yadav died on the spot and his son escaped with injuries. Yadav’s wife underwent treatment at a hospital and was later released but is under supervision of USCBP.

According to the static data published in Open Data Source by Panama Government, the surprising numbers of illegal immigrants registered who transit through Darién, Panama in (Jan – November) 2022, Venezuela recorded 148953 followed by Ecuador 21535, Haiti 16933, Cuba 5530, Colombia 4876, Brazil 2614 and India 3248.

The total number of illegal immigrants in transit though Darien is 227987, an illustrated graph shows the per month transit recorded in (Jan-Dec) 2022.

On October 12, 2022, expansion strategy announced was announced only for Venezuelan immigrants, where Venezuelan migrants can only enter the US they are requested by a relative who has legal residence status and assumes the responsibility of paying for their stay.

On Jan 6, 2023, drawing on the success of the Venezuela initiative, which was launched last October and resulted in a dramatic drop in the number of Venezuelan nationals attempting to enter the US unlawfully, according to White House issued Fact sheet the Biden-Harris Administration have announced new enforcement measures to increase security at the border and reduce the number of individuals crossing unlawfully between ports of entry. “These measures will expand and expedite legal pathways for orderly migration and result in new consequences for those who fail to use those legal pathways.” The administration also announced that there will be additional resources deployed at the border and the region, and it is scaling up its anti-smuggling operations, and expanding coordination and support for border cities and non-governmental organizations. Most importantly, the fact sheet states the actions announced are being implemented in close partnership with Mexico and governments across the Western Hemisphere. This comes against the backdrop of the wave of immigrants on the border with Mexico who come seeking asylum and various measures being adopted by the US administration seeking to stop.

The US nationwide undocumented/illegal immigration encounters in the month of November 2022 are 0.28 million is the highest record. In year 2020 (Jan – Dec) the undocumented immigration was 0.74 million, following year 2021 is 2.27 million (Jan – Dec) and year 2022 (Jan – Nov) is 2.73 million.

On the other side, Southwest (US – MEXICO) Land Border Encounters in Year 2022 (Jan-Nov) is 2.32 million is as follow, Year 2021 (Jan-Dec) is 2.035 million and Year 2020 (Jan-Dec) is 0. 54 million.

Total illegal Indians encountered in US nationwide is 65961, Southwest Land Border is 20038 and Northern Land Border, below infographic shows an Indians encounters.