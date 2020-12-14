Indian soldiers pushed back Chinese PLA with `utmost bravery’, says Rajnath Singh

“Before the 1949 revolution, almost 80 per cent of China’s population followed Buddhism,” the minister stated.

Indian soldiers stood up to aggression and displayed `utmost bravery’ along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and fought the Chinese military forcing it to go back.

Speaking at the annual convention meeting of the industry body FICCI, the defence minister stated that the Indian forces had fought with the Chinese forces with `utmost bravery’ and pushed them to go back. And “the future generations will always be impressed with their exemplary courage.”

Referring to the Chinese presence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh as the “unprovoked aggression”, Mr Singh said that it is a reminder about the changing world and how the existing agreements between the countries are being challenged.

Alluding to the Chinese belligerence and a huge build-up of Armed Forces at the LAC, the minister talked about “how power is being asserted not just in the Himalayas but across the Indo-Pacific.” Against this backdrop, in the longer terms, there will be uncertainty in the region and the world, he said.

India’s Soft power

Without elaborating, Singh said Indian soldiers have shown exemplary courage and strength in handling the challenge.

According to the minister, due to the situation along the LAC, there is always a comparison of strength between the Indian and the Chinese militaries. Without dwelling much on it the minister in his address he focused on the soft power India has and said, “When it comes to leading the world with ideas, India is ahead of China.”

India has a huge cultural impact on countries in entire East Asia including from Burma to Thailand; Indonesia and Malaysia, and even on Japan.

In the address he also quoted Chinese scholar Hu Shih as having said “India has culturally dominated and controlled China for more than 2000 years without sending a single soldier across the border”.

“Before the 1949 revolution, almost 80 per cent of China’s population followed Buddhism,” the minister stated.

Industry & Armed Forces

Besides being a victim of cross border terrorism and fighting it all alone, India is now fighting extreme weather conditions to guard the borders of the country and fulfilling their responsibilities, the minister told the industry leaders.

He urged the industry to help the Indian Armed Forces and asked if the country can use its economic strength to “our advantage and bring the right technology to our armed forces?”

He also asked the industry if they can be at the forefront of military production – lethal or non-lethal – “like our soldiers at the border?”

While listing out the initiatives taken by the government in the defence sector, the minister said that “as one of the largest armed forces of the world, India is so import-dependent in critical military areas.” Though several strides have been made in defence production, there still scope to do a lot more and a lot more can be achieved the minister said.

He also underlined that the defence sector has huge implications for India’s endeavours to promote research and development, innovation. And, India’s efforts to secure a place in global supply chains.

In conclusion talking about Atmanirbhar Bharat, the minister asked the industry to rise to the challenge and use every opportunity. As “whatever we achieve within the defence sector it has huge spin-off benefits for the economy in general.”