Indian private sector hands over Made in India grenades to Indian Army

For the first time, a private sector company in India has manufactured grenades and has handed over the first batch to the Indian Army in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. These Multi-Mode Hand Grenades (MMHG) have been manufactured by Nagpur based Economic Explosive Ltd in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This is perhaps the first time that ammunition for the Indian Army is being manufactured in India. The company, a wholly-owned subsidiary company of Solar Industries India Ltd., has already started the deliveries to the armed forces last month.

According to the company statement, the first consignment of around one lakh MMHG has already been tested successfully for quality by the users and delivered.

And to commemorate this achievement, a handing over ceremony was held on Tuesday at EEL’s 2000-acre defence manufacturing facility and a replica of the MMHG was handed to the defence minister Rajnath Singh by SN Nuwal, chairman of EEL. Also present during the ceremony was the Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Lt Gen AK Samantra, DG Infantry and Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman DRDO and other senior officials.

When was the contract signed?

In October 2020, the Nagpur based EEL and the Ministry of Defence had signed a contract for the supply of one million (10 lakh) modern hand grenades to the Indian Army and the Air Force.

And the deliveries according to the contract are spread over two years from the time of the bulk production clearance (BPC). This clearance was given to the company in March 2021.

More about the grenades

These are going to be replacing the Grenade No 36 which is of World War I vintage design, and has been continuing till date.

The modern MMHGs have a distinctive design which is flexible during defensive (fragmentation) and offensive (stun) modes.

These are highly safe for carriage, accurate delay time, and reliability in usage.

These have been designed by the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory of DRDO. And in 2016, the EEL took the technology from DRDO and absorbed it while maintaining the high quality in detonics.

There were extensive trials which were undertaken by the Indian Army and DGQA in different terrains and temperatures between 201-18.

The Ministry of Defence had floated the commercial RfP in 2019 and in October 2020 the contract was inked.

The first trials of the Production Model were also carried out in varied terrains and extreme temperatures on all parameters as specified by the Infantry and DGQA.

The company statement claims that against a GSQR requirement of 95 per cent reliability, the grenades which have been manufactured had highly superior reliability of 99.8 percent and has 100 percent indigenous content.