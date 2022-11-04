Indian Ocean Rim Association seminar on illegal  fishing

The Indian Navy held a seminar in Goa on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing under the Umbrella of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

The seminar’s main focus was on reviewing the scope of IUU fishing activities in Indian Ocean and discussed the detrimental effects of such developments on marine ecosystems. Legal gaps in addressing these activities were also discussed and deliberations on cooperative strategies and capacity building measures were also undertaken.

A total of 14 of the 23 IORA member states were represented at the Seminar, including Bangladesh, Comoros, France, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Seychelles, Tanzania, and Thailand.

The seminar was for illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing because this has an major impact on socio-economic development of the country. IUU fishing practices are also a concern as they seriously endanger sustainable fishing.

Nearly 35 percent of the world’s population depends on the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the third-largest ocean in the world. Fish and fishing are crucial links in the chain of food security.

As a result, the IORA Working Group on Maritime Safety and Security (WGMSS), which was established in September 2018, recognised this as an issue that needs more collaboration. The IORA Action Plan 2017–21, adopted by IORA Member States, is currently being advanced by the WGMSS, which is currently being headed by Sri Lanka.

Under the direction of the Ministry of External Affairs and with the proper support from the Department of Fisheries, which is part of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairy, and other agencies of the Government of India, the Indian Navy organised the seminar on behalf of the Ministry of Defence.

This year, IORA celebrated its 25th anniversary since its founding in 1997. As a founding member of IORA, India is dedicated to the organisation’s goals of fostering regional cooperation in order to promote a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean Region.