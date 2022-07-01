Indian navy’s Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) flight tested successfully

Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) was successfully flight-tested by Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy from an Indian Naval Ship at Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on June 24, 2022. The VL-SRSAM, a ship borne weapon system, is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets. The tactics and techniques of sea-skimming is vital for the warships as it is used by various anti-ship missiles and fighter jets to avoid being detected by the radars. It adds capability of neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges including sea-skimming targets.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar lauded the Indian Navy & DRDO for the successful flight test of the VL-SRSAM and said that the development of this indigenous missile system will further strengthen the defensive capabilities of the Indian Navy.

The launch of the system was conducted against a high-speed aerial target mimicking aircraft, which was successfully engaged. According to the officials from DRDO and Indian Navy, the flight path of the vehicle along with health parameters were monitored using a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur.

Whilst the missile has been designed to strike at high-speed airborne targets at the range of 40 to 50 km and an altitude of around 15 km, the test has broadened the scope of increasing the range beyond 50 Km.

According to the DRDO, the successful flight-test stated that the system has added an armour that will further enhance defence capability of Indian Naval ships against aerial threats.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy complimented the teams involved in the successful flight test. He said, the test has proved the integration of indigenous weapon systems onboard Indian Naval Ships. He added that it will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy and is another milestone towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.