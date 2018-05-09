Indian Navy’s ships INS Sahyadri, Shakti and Kamorta visit Singapore to bolster maritime ties

Indian Navy delegation onboard Littoral Mission Vessel RSS Justice under construction. (Source: Indian Navy)

Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet ships are in Singapore for an overseas deployment programme. Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri, Shakti and Kamorta entered the Singapore port for a three-day goodwill visit on May 6th. The initiative comes as a part of the ‘Look East Policy’ of the NDA government. The deployment of the Indian Naval Ships will be engaging in both military and civil activities in Singapore. During the visit, the Indian Naval Ships will also have professional interaction with the Republic of Singapore Navy, as the two security forces wish to enhance maritime cooperation.

Demonstrating the Act East Policy of the NDA government, yesterday the Indian Navy officials also had a delegation level meeting with officials of the Republic of Singapore Navy. The two sides discussed military and bilateral relations between the two countries. The Indian delegation onboard the under construction Republic of Singapore Ship Justice, a new Littoral Mission Vessel (LMV), held discussions on increased cooperation in Indian Ocean Region and the need to have peace and stability in the region.

The three Commanding Officers of the three Indian Naval Ships in Singapore and Fleet Operations Officer called on Colonel Edwin Leong of Singapore Navy to discuss possible joint military drills, interoperability in communication and search and rescue operations. The three ships will also open its doors for the visit of school children, professionals, experts and also for the Indian community living in Singapore.

Earlier, India and Singapore had also shared several such strategic partnerships. In August 2016, Indian Naval Ship Satpura had also arrived in Singapore for a four-day visit. It had docked at Singapore port after its participation in the Malabar and RIMPAC exercises. This visit by the three Indian Naval Ships seeks to bolster bilateral ties with Singapore and also aims at contributing towards the Indian Navy’s efforts to consolidate interoperability and forge strong bonds of friendship across the seas.