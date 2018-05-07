Indian Navy’s Naval Commander’s Conference: Focus on responsive presence of warships in critical areas in IOR

The conference will be chaired by Chief Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba. Apart from deliberating on the various aspects of naval efficiency, the conference will also raise the issue of the optimal use of Navy’s share of the defence budget through prioritising capital acquisitions and modernisation plans.

The first edition of bi-annual Naval Commander’s Conference is all set to begin on May 8th, 2018 in New Delhi. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be addressing the conference on the inaugural day of the conference. The conference which is organised by the Indian Navy will be held for four days from May 8th to May 11th, will be reviewing its new Mission Based Deployments philosophy, which aims at ensuring peace and stability in the region. The new deployment philosophy that is being adopted by the Indian Navy will also be in sync with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). The philosophy fundamentally aims at peace-building, sustaining friendly relations with neighbouring littoral states and also aims at establishing a responsive presence of Indian Naval Ships in critical and choke points, read a statement from the Indian Navy.

The Naval Commander’s Conference will also focus on issues relating to combat efficiency and material readiness. It will also discuss deployment of its large fleet of 131 ships and submarines to improve combat efficiency. The conference will also examine transition cycle for ships for the transition from maintenance periods through a training phase, methods for safety measures, combat training and crew efficiency. The Navy is also likely to unveil SHOPS (Ship Operating Standards) in a few months. SHOPS would focus on role-based training in real-time scenarios.

‘Make in India’ initiative in the defence sector has been at the forefront of the NDA government’s policies. The Indian Navy will also be deliberating on the 27 ships and submarines are under construction by the Indian shipyards. The conference will review the ‘Indian Naval Indigenisation Plan 2015-30’ which the Navy had envisaged a few years earlier. It will look into the ongoing projects of building aircraft carriers. It will also address the issues relating to the construction of submarines under Project 75 and Project 75I.

The Navy also wishes to welcome private industries in helping it to formulate strategies to meet the needs of modernisation. Other areas of focus will be artificial intelligence, big data analytics and development of cutting-edge technology to improve surveillance and operational effectiveness. The conference will be chaired by Chief Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba. Apart from deliberating on the various aspects of naval efficiency, the conference will also raise the issue of the optimal use of Navy’s share of the defence budget through prioritising capital acquisitions and modernisation plans.