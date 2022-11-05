Indian Navy’s maritime partnership exercise with Royal Australian Navy concludes

A maritime partnership exercise involving Royal Australian Navy(RAN) ships HMAS Adelaide and HMAS Anzac and Indian Navy Ships Jalashwa and Kavaratti along with their embarked helicopters was held in the Bay of Bengal between November 2-3.

The exercises included tactical manoeuvres, helicopter landings and amphibious operations, which signified the high degree of interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy. Royal Australian Navy ships HMAS Adelaide and HMAS Anzac visited Visakhapatnam from October 30 to November 1. This was part of Australia’s Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2022 (IPE 22).

The Australian Defence Forces were hosted by the Eastern Naval Command. Ships of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet as well as personnel from the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force participated in various joint activities.

The harbour phase included a wide range of professional interactions including experience sharing, joint planning activities and friendly sports exchanges. The successful completion of the exercise marks another milestone in the growing India-Australia military interactions.

Earlier in September, the Indian Navy Chief Adm R Hari Kumar had visited Australia to consolidate maritime security cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations between both countries.

The two countries held discussion to overcome the maritime challenges as well as to optimise the synergies between both.

The Chief of Naval Staff had also visited the Royal Australian Navy facilities at HMAS Penguin and Hydrographic School.