Indian Navy’s long-term plan is to have 3 aircraft carriers: Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh

New Delhi | Published: December 3, 2019 1:32:35 PM

Admiral Singh, speaking at an annual press conference, also assured the nation that the Navy is fully prepared to deal with national security challenges.

On the challenges in the neighbourhood, he said no action of any other player in the region should impact us.

The Navy is procuring 41 ships and its long-term plan is to have three aircraft carriers, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Tuesday. Admiral Singh, speaking at an annual press conference, also assured the nation that the Navy is fully prepared to deal with national security challenges.

On the challenges in the neighbourhood, he said no action of any other player in the region should impact us. “We are ready to work with like-minded nations in the region,” he said.

