Indian Navy’s journey towards Atmanirbhar bharat: Work starts on India’s anti-submarine warship

In a boost to the Indian Navy efforts towards `Atmanirbhar bharat’ in defence, the keel for the first warship (BY 523, Mahe) of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Craft (ASW SWC) was laid at Kochi based Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).

On Tuesday speaking at the occasion Indian Navy’s Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition (CWP and A) VAdm Kiran Deshmukh expressed his appreciation of the efforts put in by the yard in achieving the milestone.

He indicated that the keel laying is a significant milestone activity in the shipbuilding process and how it helps in paving the way for incorporating various aspects of a fully constructed ship. According to the naval officer, these platforms would undertake sub-surface surveillance in coastal areas. And they will help in detecting and neutralizing underwater threats.

In his address, CSL CMD Madhu S Nair reiterated the shipyard’s commitment to delivering quality ships on time to the Indian Navy.

Background

Back in 2014, a deal was inked by the government with two shipyards to construct 8-8 ASW-SWC vessels worth $ 1.9 billion.

Steel Cutting

According to the Indian Navy the Steel Cutting of 6th and 7th ships (BY 528 and BY 529) of ASW SWC project was also undertaken on Tuesday at CSL.

What is the significance of Steel Cutting?

A big milestone in the process of shipbuilding, the significance is that the preparatory process is over and the construction phase of the ships has started.

More about Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project

These are required by the Indian Navy to replace the ageingAbhay-class corvettes.

This potent anti-submarine platform will further enhance anti-submarine warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy and will help in safeguarding the maritime interests of the country.

In the coastal areas these can help in carrying out the day and night search and rescue missions.

They can also help in laying mines in the sea bed and to defend intruding jets.

The ships are going to be part of the Indian Navy and are being constructed by CSL and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers.

Delivery Time

Due to two years of global lockdown because of the global pandemic of coronavirus, the delivery of the platform which was expected to be delivered in October as per the contracts in place might get delayed. All the vessels are expected to be delivered by the end of April 2026.

The platform will have displacement of 750 tonnes, and be fitted with high-performance signature and stealth technologies. With these technologies the platform will make them undetected by the enemy submarines and other underground surveillance systems.

More details

Has the capacity to accommodate a total of 57 personnel onboard.

With a maximum draught of 2.7m at full load, the overall length and breadth of the vessel will be 78m and 11.3m.

With niche technologies on board they will be able to relay details about the enemy submarine.

Fitted with a water jet propulsion system powered by diesel engines, these will be equipped with rockets, torpedoes, and two 12.7mm stabilised remote control guns. These guns will have optronic control systems. Will be capable of cruising at a maximum speed of 25k at full load. And can achieve a range of 1,800nm at 14k speed.