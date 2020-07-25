Indian Navy’s Green Efforts: Reducing carbon footprint, Solar Power Plants inaugurated in three commands

It is one of the many initiatives taken by INA towards green environment and reducing the carbon footprint.

In line with the government’s initiative of ‘National Solar Mission’ to achieve 100GW of solar power by 2022, the Indian Navy has so far between May-July installed large Solar Power Plants in three Commands. Earlier this month, a 3 MW Solar Power Plant project executed by Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (KELTRON), was inaugurated at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala. It is one of the many initiatives taken by INA towards green environment and reducing the carbon footprint. Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command (SNC) commissioned the plant.

According to the Indian Navy, the surplus power generated at the largest Solar Plant has an estimated life span of 25 years and will also feed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) grid. It has all the components which have been indigenously sourced, and this includes 9180 highly efficient monocrystalline solar panels which use the latest technology.

Adhering to all the protocols and guidelines against COVID-19, the project has been executed in a time-bound manner in which all the concerned agencies have played a significant role.

Another 2 MegaWatt Solar Power Plant has been inaugurated at Naval Station Karanja, Uran.

E-inaugurated by Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, the first 2 Mega Watt Capacity Solar Power Plant has been installed at Naval Station Karanja. One of the largest solar plants in the region has 100 per cent indigenously developed solar panels, tracking tables and inverters.

“This plant is grid interconnected by using the state of art single-axis sun tracking technology which has computerised monitoring & control” said the Indian Navy.

Adding, “It is one of the most significant steps which have been taken by the Indian Navy in an effort to harness solar energy and for meeting the power supply of the Naval station to use a renewable source of energy.”

Another 2 MW Solar Photovoltaic Plant has been commissioned at INS Kalinga, Visakhapatnam by Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain, Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in May.

Currently being headed by Cmde Rajesh Debnath, INS Kalinga has taken significant strides in green initiatives, since it has been set up in the 1980s, and this includes numerous plantation drives, coastal cleanup drives, afforestation, and protection of the Geo-Heritage site “Erra Matti Dibbalu”.

The plant, which is the largest in the ENC and has an estimated life of 25 years. To complete the project despite the countrywide lockdown due to the global pandemic, all stakeholders including APEPDCL had worked out a contingency plan which was based on the protocols laid down.