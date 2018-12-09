Indian Navy’s anti-piracy patrol seizes arms and ammunition off Somalia coast from a vessel

By: | Updated: December 9, 2018 5:33 PM

In an effort to keep its the commitment of the towards ensuring safe seas for Indian, as well as international, seafarers in the Indian Ocean region, particularly the Gulf of Aden and off the coast of Somalia, INS Sunayna has been deployed on anti piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden since Oct 6.

Indian Navy, Indian Navy anti piracy patrol, Somalia coast, INS Trishul , INS SunaynaThe Indian Navy has been deploying one ship in the Gulf of Aden on anti-piracy patrol since October 2008.

In an effort to keep its the commitment of the towards ensuring safe seas for Indian, as well as international, seafarers in the Indian Ocean region, particularly the Gulf of Aden and off the coast of Somalia, INS Sunayna has been deployed on anti piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden since Oct 6.

The Indian Navy has been deploying one ship in the Gulf of Aden on anti-piracy patrol since October 2008. The IN ships escort merchant ships through the 490 nautical mile long Internationally Recommended Transit Corridor (IRTC).

On Friday, last week, the ship detected a suspicious fishing vessel, approximately 25 nm off the coast of Somalia, in the vicinity of Socotra Island.

According to the Indian Navy spokesperson Capt DK Sharma, when search started on the ship, it was found that the vessel was engaged in illegal fishing in the area and was also in possession of four high caliber AK-47s and one Light Machine Gun, along with ammunition for these weapons.

The complex relationship between Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing and piracy has been acknowledged in United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2383 (2017) and warships deployed in the area are always on the lookout for such illegal activities.

INS Sunayna seized the arms and ammunition from the vessel, under the authority accorded by UNSCR 2383 (2017). The vessel was thoroughly searched and allowed to proceed, after confiscation of the arms and ammunition, to prevent their illegal use later by the crew for piracy related activities.

With an aim to monitor and conduct maritime domain surveillance in primary areas of interest, Indian Navy deploys its ships for Presence cum Surveillance Mission (PSM) the waters.

Earlier this year in April, Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Trishul had foiled a piracy attempt against an Indian bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden. The piracy attempt was made on the Indian ship MV Jag Amar and the INS Trishul, which was on an anti- piracy deployment in the region had responded immediately and had carried out swift operations to rescue the crew.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Indian Navy’s anti-piracy patrol seizes arms and ammunition off Somalia coast from a vessel
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition