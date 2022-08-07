INDIAN NAVY@75: Sails across the globe to hoist National Flag and carry message of goodwill

To celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence, Indian Navy Ships are undertaking commemorative visits to foreign ports in six different time zones, three Oceans and except Antarctica, to other continents – South America, North America, Asia, Africa, Europe and Australia.

The ships are going as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav across various continents and will take part in various events and activities being planned at different ports by the Indian Missions and Posts.

According to the Indian Navy’s detailed statement, the main event is “the hoisting of our tricolor on board the ships which will be in the presence of the local dignitaries and Indian Diaspora.”

INS ships across the world

Asia: INS Chennai & INS Betwa are heading to Muscat, Oman. And INS Saryu to Singapore.

Africa: INS Trikand is sailing to Mombasa, Kenya.

Australia: INS Sumedha heading to Perth, Australia.

North America: INS Satpura towards San Diego, USA.

South America: INS Tarkash towards Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Europe: INS Tarangini going to London, UK.

What has been planned?

In each of the countries/ports several activities have been organized and this includes calls by the crew on board to call on the top leadership of the host country. The navy contingent will participate at the Flag Hoisting Ceremony which will take place in the Indian Missions and Posts. Also there will be navy band performance at public places and auditoriums and the ships will be open to local visitors and school children and Indian Diaspora.

Homage to those who gave the supreme sacrifice during the WW I & II by the crew of INS Tarangini in London at the Commonwealth Memorial gates.

In Singapore there will be a ceremonial wreath laying by the IN ship crew/ delegation that has been planned to take place at Kranji War Memorial and the INA Marker in Singapore.

In Kenya, the crew will take part in the “inauguration of a commemorative pillar in the Battlefield area of Taita Taveta region. This is the region where during the WW I the Indian soldiers had fought and sacrificed their lives under the East Africa campaign. According to the Navy, a Light and Sound show at Fort Jesus highlighting the contribution of the Indian soldiers in WW-I and India’s struggle for independence as well as battlefield tours, a mobile exhibition are part of the events being planned.

In India

Several activities have been undertaken by the Indian Navy over the last one year within the country and overseas. In 2021-22 these include ship visits to 75 Indian ports; President’s Fleet Review; and Lokayan 2022 (sail ship expedition); are among some most prominent events.