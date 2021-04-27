  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Navy trains non-medical personnel for COVID-19 emergency

By: |
April 27, 2021 12:26 PM

In view of surge in COVID-19 cases, the Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy is training its non medical personnel to work as force multipliers in times of emergencies.

Southern Naval Command, Indian Navy, non-medical professionals, Covid emmergency, Battle Field Nursing Assistant , INC Venduruthy, hand hygiene, donning and doffing of PPE, concept of biomedical waste management80 Indian Navy personnel are being trained every week to augment the BFNA team. (Reuters Image)

In view of surge in COVID-19 cases, the Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy is training its non medical personnel to work as force multipliers in times of emergencies. “Indian Navy starts training of non-medical personnel as Battle Field Nursing Assistant (BFNA) at INS Venduruthy under #SNC consequent to the resurgence in Covid19 pandemic”, a Defence spokesman said in a tweet on Tuesday.

He said currently 80 Indian Navy personnel are being trained every week to augment the BFNA team, so as to be battle ready to assist the civil society in its fight against COVID-19. They are trained in primary nursing, he said. Last year, the COVID core working group of Southern Naval Command had prepared a Training Capsule for BFNA to train non medical personnel.

This included basic concepts of hand hygiene, donning and doffing of PPE, concept of biomedical waste management and carriage of casualty. Simple strategies for infection prevention were also dealt with in this course, sources said.

