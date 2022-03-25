Indian Navy to get two indigenous MPVs from Larsen and Toubro; MoD signs contract for Rs 887 crore

These MPVs have the capability to perform multi-role support functions which include maritime surveillance & patrol, surface and underwater targets for Gunnery/ ASW firing exercises, launching/ recovery of torpedoes and operation of various types of aerial.

In another two years, Indian Navy will get Two Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs), which will be indigenously built in India by M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd. The delivery schedule for these two vessels is scheduled to commence from 2025.

The Ministry of Defence on Friday has signed a contract worth Rs 887 crore with L&T for the acquisition of two such vessels under the “Buy-Indian’’ category. The contract for the MPVs was signed in the presence of VAdm SN Ghormade, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff and Pankaj Agarwal, Additional Secretary & Director General Acquisition.

More about MPV

First of its kind platform to be constructed here and will provide a cost-effective solution to help meet Indian Navy’s requirements. According to the Ministry of Defence, these two vessels will be built by M/s L&T shipyard located at Kattupalli (Chennai).

These MPVs have the capability to perform multi-role support functions which include maritime surveillance & patrol, surface and underwater targets for Gunnery/ ASW firing exercises, launching/ recovery of torpedoes and operation of various types of aerial.

Also, these vessels have the capability of towing ships and giving Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) support with limited hospital ship capability.

These vessels will also act as a trial platform for naval weapons and sensors which are under development. They are a support platform for ISV & salvage operations, and are also meant to provide logistics support for India’s island territories.

About the contract

Will give a boost to the Shipbuilding Industry which is in line with the government’s “AatmanirbharBharat” initiatives. And majority of equipment and system will be sourced for the local vendors for building these MPVs.