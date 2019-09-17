Indian Navy to get Made-in-India submarine INS Khanderi; dry dock and frigates next week

The defence minister will also be spending a day at sea on-board INS Vikramaditya from the evening of Sept 28-29 and will witness missile-firing etc.

Three landmark events are planned next week in Mumbai which include the commissioning of second Scorpene submarine INS Khanderi, launch of 1st P-17A frigate Nilgiri and commissioning of largest dry dock. Briefing the media persons ahead of these events the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff VAdm G Ashok Kumar said that “All these three programmes will take place in the presence of the defence minister Rajnath Singh. With these new inductions and launch of the Dry Dock, Indian Navy’s reach and combat sustenance goes up, as it plays a major role in the region, said the vice chief.

The commissioning of the Dry Dock:

According to the vice chief, the Dry Dock for the aircraft carrier is very important for the Navy. It is the largest dock and the cost stands at Rs 1320 crore. So far there was limited docking facility in Mumbai which had made it difficult for the maintenance and repairs of the big ships. It will now become easier to repair and maintain and enable a faster turnaround of ships for operational deployments.

P-75 `Scorpene’ class submarine project

It cost now around Rs 25,000 crore. There has been a huge delay in the commissioning of the second submarine. “All issues related to Khanderi has been resolved and there are no major lacunae, said, a top naval officer. The balance of four submarines under Project 75 which is running five years behind schedule is expected to be completed by 2023.

The Mazagon Dock Limited and the French Technology partner the Naval Group (DCNS) has been ensuring that all the problems identified have been addressed.

These submarines will come equipped with sea-skimming SM-39 Exocet missiles and torpedoes. These will undertake stealth offensive operations against enemy warships.

The Indian Navy has just 13 old conventional submarines and at any given time only half of these are operational. In a scenario of dealing with China and Pakistan threats, there is a requirement of at least 18 diesel-electric and six nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) as well as four SSBNs with long-range ballistic missiles.

P-17A seven Frigates cost over Rs. 48,000 crores. To be delivered between 2022-25

There is 80 per cent indigenization of these frigates and according to the Indian Navy, almost 2100 MSMEs have been part of this project as has been shared by Indian Defense PSU Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) which along with MDL is building these frigates.

While MDL will be building four stealth frigates, GRSE will be building three frigates.