Indian Navy to get destroyer class warship and Scorpene Class sub; Know more

The commissioning of ‘Visakhapatnam’ and ‘Vela’ are major milestones in showcasing India’s capacity to build complex combat platforms locally.

Stage is set for the commissioning of the first Project-15B class stealth guided missile destroyer ‘Visakhapatnam’ on Sunday (November 21, 2021) in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh. The commissioning ceremony will be at the Mumbai based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

Later on November 25, the Indian Navy will add another submarine to its fleet when the fourth Scorpene (Kalvari) class submarine ‘Vela’ will be commissioned. This too will take place at the MDL.

These new platforms will add more power and enhance the capability of the Indian Navy to meet the emerging challenges in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

More about Project-15B

In 2011, under Project-15B, the contract for the construction of four ships was inked at a projected cost of about Rs 29,643.74 crore. The final cost of the project is Rs 35,000 crore and the four ships have been named after major cities from all four corners of the country —‘Imphal’, ‘Surat’, ‘Visakhapatnam’, and ‘Mormugao’.

After commissioning from Visakhapatnam on Sunday, the rest of the three ships will be commissioned between 2022-2024.

The first ship under Project-15B has been constructed at Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai and indigenous steel DMR 249A has been used.

The ship has around 75 per cent indigenous content and is considered to be the largest destroyer constructed in India with an overall length of 163m and displacement of over 7400 tons.

It is a potent platform which has the capability of undertaking varied tasks and missions covering the entire spectrum of maritime warfare.

This ship is equipped with different sensors & weapons including advanced electronic warfare and communications suite, medium and short-range guns, supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine rockets, and medium and short-range guns.

How is the Destroyer propelled?

It will be propelled by a powerful combined gas and gas propulsion. This will enable her speed of over 30 knots.

To further extend her reach, the new Destroyer has the capability of embarking two integrated helicopters. And, she boasts of a very high level of automation with Integrated Platform Management System, Combat Management System and other sophisticated digital networks.

Yard 11878 (Vela) submarine

Later in the week on November 25, 2021, the Indian Navy will add more power to its submarine fleet when `Vela’ will be commissioned. The stealth submarine was constructed at MDL in Mumbai under collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France. This sub was launched in May 2019, as part of Project 75 of the Indian Navy.

Despite COVID restrictions, the submarine completed all its harbor and sea trials. This class of submarine has the capability to attack with torpedoes and also by tube-launched anti-ship missiles underwater or on surface.

Three Scorpene Class are already being operated by the Indian Navy and the fourth one will further enhance its capabilities.

History of Kalvari

The Indian Navy in 1967 commissioned its first Kalvari, which was also its first submarine at the time. The submarine was decommissioned after almost three decades of service on May 31, 1996.

So, under Project 75, the first Scorpene in the series was named after the first Kalvari of the Indian Navy.

The design of the submarine gives it the capability to operate in all theatres, including the tropics. It has onboard all means and communications have been provided which ensures interoperability with other components of a naval task force.

The stealth features gives it invulnerability, and one of the most advanced conventional submarines in the world.

Can be deployed for various missions including mine laying and area surveillance, intelligence gathering as well as for anti-surface warfare, and anti-submarine warfare.