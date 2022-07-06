Indian Navy to enhance its underwater capabilities; To release Unmanned Roadmap

Indian Navy is set to announce its first ever unclassified version of the “Unmanned Roadmap” about the underwater capabilities at the first of its kind a two conclave ‘Swavlamban 2022’ in New Delhi. The roadmap is expected to give the private industry a peek inside the navy’s requirement for underwater vehicles which are required on urgent basis for the Indian Navy due to China’s growing presence in the region. In his opening statement addressing media persons in New Delhi, Vice Chief of Naval Staff (VCNS) Vice Admiral SN Ghormade said “the unclassified version of the ‘Unmanned Roadmap’ will be unveiled during the event.”

“This has been made specifically for the industry. It gives the complete details of planned inductions along with timelines so that the industry knows where to focus their R&D efforts,” he added.

According to him this will help the two sides to deepen collaboration in developing various systems and equipment which is required by the force.

Also, during the two day conclave being organized by the Indian Navy from July 18-19 where more than 25 countries of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) littoral states will get an opportunity to get first hand insight into the security solutions the India Navy has to offer. According to senior officers of the Indian Navy, defence attaches in the Indian missions in countries with whom there are strong maritime cooperation will be participating virtually

In a fitting tribute to the country’s celebration of 75 years of independence, the navy, according to officials, will unveil 75 new technologies and products. It will showcase its journey towards self reliance or Atmanirbhar Bharat especially in the navy.

As has been reported earlier, there is a MoU between the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) and the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) which is to work on a collaborative project named SPRINT. This will be through Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and Technology Development Acceleration Cell (TDAC).

The vision of NIIO is much larger and it is not about only about a few products or even 75 products being launched, said the Vice Chief. According to him “We are actually trying to create an ecosystem and culture of innovation.”

While exuding confidence about the indigenisation efforts of the India Navy, Vice Chief talked about efforts of the navy in designing and constructing complex warships, nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers.

India Navy and Technology

Indian Navy is considered as an important security player in the Indian Ocean Region and is the most tech savvy force. To deal with the emerging threats in India’s near seas it has been using new generation platforms with cutting edge technology.

In recent times, Chinese warships and nuclear submarines have been spotted in India’s near-seas. And not only this, the Chinese fishing militia and growing number of CCP (N) Research Vessels too has been noticed in the region and this is alarming for the strategic community in India and has urged the government to speed up the modernization of the Navy.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier about India Navy’s pioneer effort in Artificial Intelligence and its collaboration with the private sector.

There is a MoU between Indian Navy and IIT Delhi related to do research in the underwater domain of Naval Electronic Systems.

Since the 1970s some key technologies for the Navy in the field of underwater electronics have been developed by the Centre for Applied Research in Electronics (CARE) at IIT Delhi.

To revolutionise future warfare, recently, Zhongtian Feilong, a Chinese company conducted a test flight for its newly developed airborne swarm carrier. This according to reports is an unmanned aerial mother ship and has a capability to carry multiple smaller drones. It can then release them in the air for missions like reconnaissance and attack. And this could impact the defence of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The navy plans to have unmanned aerial vehicles on board the aircraft carrier, fighter jets and helicopters and is also exploring how a large, fixed wing Unmanned Aerial System could be used for AEW or for strike and Air-to-Air refueling missions in the future operations.