Indian Navy to add more firepower with double launch in a day! Indigenous warships Surat and Udaygiri to be launched

Stage is set for a major event in the history of indigenous warship building on Tuesday when two frontline warships for the Indian Navy will be launched. Surat, the fourth ship is Project 15B Destroyer and Udaygiri, a Project 17A Frigate will be launched at the Mumbai based Mazgaon Docks Limited (MDL) in the presence of the defence minister Rajnath Singh.

More about Surat

Warships under Project 75 B class are, according to the Indian Navy, the next generation stealth guided missile destroyers which are being built at the MDL. ‘Surat’ named after the commercial capital of Gujarat, is the fourth ship of Project 15B Destroyers, and a makeover of the P15A (Kolkata Class) Destroyers.

Why Surat?

In an official note issued by the Indian Navy, Surat city has a rich maritime & ship building history. And those vessels which were built in that city in the 16th and 18th centuries were known for their longevity – more than 100 years.

Method of ship construction

The block construction methodology has been used for building Surat. This means that the hull construction was done at two different locations and then were brought to MDL and joined. In 2021 the first ship of this class was commissioned and the second and the third ship of this class are at various stages of outfitting/trials after being launched.

Project 17A Frigates

Another ship which will be launched is ‘Udaygiri’, which according to the Indian Navy is named after a mountain range located in Andhra Pradesh. This will be the third ship in this category being launched and is a follow on of the P17 Frigates (Shivalik Class). These will be equipped with advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems as well as improved stealth features.

Seven ships are under construction in the P17A program. Four are being constructed at MDL and there are three which are under construction at GRSE.

For the first time in indigenous Warship Design and Construction different concepts and technologies are being integrated in these ships. These include Mega Block Outsourcing, Project Data Management/ Project Lifecycle Management (PDM/PLM), Integrated Construction, and much more.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that the first two ships under Project 17A were launched in 2019 and 2020 at MDL and GRSE respectively.

More about Udaygiri

It is the reincarnation of erstwhile ‘Udaygiri’, the Leander Class ASW Frigate. That ship had witnessed several challenging operations in its service to the nation which spanned over three decades Feb 1976- 24 Aug 2007.

Indigenous Design

Directorate of Naval Design (DND) is the brain behind the design of both 15B and P17A ships. All the warships that are in service have been designed majorly by the DND. And almost 75 percent of the orders for equipment and systems will be sourced locally from the private sector including MSMEs.

More about MDL

A day ahead of the two launches, MDL in an official statement has said that three major projects for the Indian Navy including Frigates, Destroyers, and Submarines are under different stages of construction in the yard.

The shipyard is also a strong contender for construction of six submarines for the Indian Navy under Project 75 (I) which will be fitted with AIPS, New Generation Corvettes and New Generations Destroyers.