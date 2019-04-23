Indian Navy ships enter Qingdao to participate in International Fleet Review in China

Two ships INS Kolkata and Shakti of the Indian Navy entered Qingdao, China to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR). INS Shakti, has a displacement of over 27,000 tonnes and has the capacity to carry 15,000 tonnes of liquid cargo and 500 tonnes of ammunition and INS Kolkata is equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and weapons to address threats from all dimensions in a naval warfare. The entry of the Indian ships into the harbour for the three day IFR which is part of the 70th Anniversary Celebrations of PLA (Navy) was marked by firing of 21 gun salute to the People's Republic of China. This is the third time that the Indian Navy has participated in the IFR organised by the PLA. Indian Navy\u2019s regular presence since 2009, 2014 and 2019, is an affirmation of the country\u2019s commitment to enhance maritime cooperation between the two navies and to further deepen bonds with its neighbour. Aiming to strengthen existing cooperation, extending interoperability and to build greater synergy to address common maritime concerns among participating navies, Indian Navy has sent its best assets for the IFR. The Indian ships are taking part in the parade of naval ships scheduled for April 23 which will be reviewed by the Chinese President Xi Jinping. Also, Vikram Misri, Indian envoy to China is expected to host a reception onboard INS Kolkata for all the participating delegations, officers and dignitaries. Before entering Qingdao, the Indian Naval ships had called at Port Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam on a goodwill visit and on their return journey they will visit Port Busan, South Korea and Singapore as part of Eastern Fleet Overseas Deployment. According to the Indian Navy the Annual Overseas Deployment to the South China Sea is part of government\u2019s \u2018Act East\u2019 policy and Indian Navy\u2019s efforts to \u201cUnite Nations through the Oceans\u201d.