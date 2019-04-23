Indian Navy ships enter Qingdao to participate in International Fleet Review in China

By: | Published: April 23, 2019 8:14 PM

Aiming to strengthen existing cooperation, extending interoperability and to build greater synergy to address common maritime concerns among participating navies, Indian Navy has sent its best assets for the IFR.

Indian Navy, INS Kolkata, INS Shakti, PLA (Navy), Navy, International Fleet Review, Qingdao, China, defence newsIndian Navy ships enter Qingdao to participate in International Fleet Review in China

Two ships INS Kolkata and Shakti of the Indian Navy entered Qingdao, China to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR). INS Shakti, has a displacement of over 27,000 tonnes and has the capacity to carry 15,000 tonnes of liquid cargo and 500 tonnes of ammunition and INS Kolkata is equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and weapons to address threats from all dimensions in a naval warfare.

The entry of the Indian ships into the harbour for the three day IFR which is part of the 70th Anniversary Celebrations of PLA (Navy) was marked by firing of 21 gun salute to the People’s Republic of China.

This is the third time that the Indian Navy has participated in the IFR organised by the PLA. Indian Navy’s regular presence since 2009, 2014 and 2019, is an affirmation of the country’s commitment to enhance maritime cooperation between the two navies and to further deepen bonds with its neighbour.

Indian Navy, INS Kolkata, INS Shakti, PLA (Navy), Navy, International Fleet Review, Qingdao, China, defence news

Aiming to strengthen existing cooperation, extending interoperability and to build greater synergy to address common maritime concerns among participating navies, Indian Navy has sent its best assets for the IFR.

The Indian ships are taking part in the parade of naval ships scheduled for April 23 which will be reviewed by the Chinese President Xi Jinping. Also, Vikram Misri, Indian envoy to China is expected to host a reception onboard INS Kolkata for all the participating delegations, officers and dignitaries.

Before entering Qingdao, the Indian Naval ships had called at Port Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam on a goodwill visit and on their return journey they will visit Port Busan, South Korea and Singapore as part of Eastern Fleet Overseas Deployment.

According to the Indian Navy the Annual Overseas Deployment to the South China Sea is part of government’s ‘Act East’ policy and Indian Navy’s efforts to “Unite Nations through the Oceans”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Indian Navy ships enter Qingdao to participate in International Fleet Review in China
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition