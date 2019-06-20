Indian Navy sails towards Persian Gulf to provide safety to Indian Ships

In an effort to ensure that the strategic shipping lane between Strait of Hormuz, Persian\/ Arabian Gulf Region are safe and India\u2019s own energy flow is protected, Indian Navy has deployed its ships in the Gulf of Oman. Around 80 per cent of country\u2019s energy requirements are met from seawards, whether imported or indigenous, and roughly 55% is sourced from the Persian Gulf region. After one of the oil tankers was attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week was damaged by a mine, tensions are running high in that region. The tanker explosions took place near the Strait of Hormuz, which is the narrow waterway for 30% of the world\u2019s seaborne oil traffic. Also read:\u00a0India-Pakistan relations: No requests for talks, says government This is a mission based deployments, said official spokesperson of the Indian Navy Capt DK Sharma. According to him the Indian Naval ships have been sent to re-assure Indian Flagged Vessels operating\/ transiting through Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman following the maritime security incidents in the region. Said Sharma, \u201cIN Ships Chennai and INS Sunayna have been deployed in the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf to undertake Maritime Security operations.\u201d In addition, aerial surveillance by Indian Navy helicopters are being undertaken in the area, as well as the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region which was launched by the Navy in December 2018 at Gurugram, is keeping a close watch on the movement of ships in the Gulf region, he added. The DG Shipping after taking a holistic review of the situation issued two advisories on June 13 & 16, which stated that all Indian Flagged Vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian\/ Arabian Gulf Region to undertake appropriate protection measures. \u201cThe Indian Navy is committed to ensuring safety of Indian maritime trade and merchant vessels operating in the region and contributing towards maintaining a stable and peaceful Indian Ocean Region,\u201d said Sharma. Today, Iranian forces hot down a US surveillance drone over the Persian Gulf region. This shoot down is expected to escalate tensions that already were running high after the US and allied governments accused Iran of orchestrating recent attacks on merchant ships. In an effort to ensure that the strategic shipping lane between Strait of Hormuz, Persian\/ Arabian Gulf Region are safe and India\u2019s own energy flow is protected, Indian Navy has deployed its ships in the Gulf of Oman. Around 80 per cent of country\u2019s energy requirements are met from seawards, whether imported or indigenous, and roughly 55% is sourced from the Persian Gulf region. After one of the oil tankers was attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week was damaged by a mine, tensions are running high in that region. The tanker explosions took place near the Strait of Hormuz, which is the narrow waterway for 30% of the world\u2019s seaborne oil traffic. This is a mission based deployments, said official spokesperson of the Indian Navy Capt DK Sharma. According to him the Indian Naval ships have been sent to re-assure Indian Flagged Vessels operating\/ transiting through Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman following the maritime security incidents in the region. Said Sharma, \u201cIN Ships Chennai and INS Sunayna have been deployed in the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf to undertake Maritime Security operations.\u201d In addition, aerial surveillance by Indian Navy helicopters are being undertaken in the area, as well as the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region which was launched by the Navy in December 2018 at Gurugram, is keeping a close watch on the movement of ships in the Gulf region, he added. The DG Shipping after taking a holistic review of the situation issued two advisories on June 13 & 16, which stated that all Indian Flagged Vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian\/ Arabian Gulf Region to undertake appropriate protection measures. \u201cThe Indian Navy is committed to ensuring safety of Indian maritime trade and merchant vessels operating in the region and contributing towards maintaining a stable and peaceful Indian Ocean Region,\u201d said Sharma. Today, Iranian forces hot down a US surveillance drone over the Persian Gulf region. This shoot down is expected to escalate tensions that already were running high after the US and allied governments accused Iran of orchestrating recent attacks on merchant ships.