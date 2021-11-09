Indian Navy receives the fourth submarine of the Project – 75, Yard 11878; To be commissioned as INS Vela

Today, after almost 25 years two SSK submarines built by MDL in 1992 and 1994 are still being operated by the Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy took delivery of the fourth `Scorpene’ class submarine under Project-75 from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on Tuesday. Once the new submarine is commissioned into the Indian Navy, it would help in enhancing its capability.

With today’s delivery India has joined the exclusive group of submarine building nations. So far the shipyard has delivered three submarines of “Scorpene’’ class namely: Kalvari, Khanderi, and Karanj. And the fourth one was delivered today which will be later commissioned in the Indian Navy as INS Vela.

Where are these subs being constructed?

They are being constructed at MDL in Mumbai and under the collaboration/Transfer of Technology from M/s Naval Group, France.

Yard 11878, christened ‘Vela’, was launched in May 2019. Despite all COVID-19 restrictions, it has been delivered on time and has completed all major harbour and sea trials as well as sensor and weapon trials.

Three out of six submarines are in commission with the Indian Navy.

The fifth submarine Vagir, which was launched last November, has already commenced her harbour trials and next month is expected to go for maiden surface sortie.

The sixth submarine under Project 75 is in the advanced stage of outfitting.

Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat in submarine construction

According to an official statement from MDL, the Acceptance Document for submarine was signed by RAdm KP Arvindan, Chief Staff Officer (Tech), Western Naval Command and VAdm Narayan Prasad, AVSM, NM, IN (Retd), Chairman & Managing Director MDL signed in presence of top Navy and MDL officials.

The shipyard has achieved expertise in submarine refits by successfully executing the Medium Refit-cum-Upgradation of all the four SSK class submarines. Presently, the yard is in the process of carrying out the Medium Refit and Life Certification of INS Shishumar, the first SSK submarine.

This yard has been in the country’s indigenous warship building programme and has constructed the newly inducted Vishakhapatnam class of Destroyers, Shivalik class Stealth Frigates, Khukri class Corvettes, Leander&Godavari class Frigates, Missile Boats, Delhi & Kolkata class Destroyers. It has also constructed the SSK submarines and the Scorpene submarine.