scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Indian Navy received over 3 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme so far

The Indian Navy had on July 2 begun the recruitment process under the scheme.

Written by PTI
Indian Navy, Indian Navy jobs, Agnipath, Agnipath scheme, Agniveers
Under the Agnipath scheme, anyone between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

The Indian Navy has received 3.03 lakh applications under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme till Friday, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

The Indian Navy had on July 2 begun the recruitment process under the scheme.

“A total of 3,03,328 applications received so far for Agniveer in the Indian Navy…3,03,328 applications received as on July 22,” a Defence Ministry spokesperson tweeted.

Also Read

Under the Agnipath scheme, anyone between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

The scheme was unveiled on June 14, following which there were violent protests against it in several states for nearly a week and several opposition parties demanded its rollback. The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022, and subsequently announced a slew of placatory steps like a preference for Agniveers in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings upon their retirement.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Defence