To counter growing Chinese footprint in Indian ocean region, Indian Navy to get lethal submarines under Project-75I

INS Kalvari

Indian Navy is set to get more lethal submarines soon! Under Project-75 India (I), six submarines would be acquired for Indian Navy. The project would cost Rs 50,000 crore. Indian Navy has stated it required submarines which are equipped with heavy-duty firepower. Indian Navy demanded that submarines should have the capability to carry as well as launch 18 heavyweight torpedoes in the sea. The maritime force also demanded that the vessels should have Anti-Ship cruise missiles (ASCM) and at least 12 Land Attack Cruise Missiles (LACM), according to ANI report.

What is Project 75I?

Indian Navy wanted to build six conventional diesel-electric submarines Under Project 75-India. This project is an advanced version of Project 75. Indian Navy stated that these conventional diesel-electric submarines would be 50 per cent bigger than the Scorpene class submarines which were being built at the Mumbai’s Mazagon Dockyards Limited. Under Project 75, Kalvari-class submarines were built for the Indian Navy.

Current status of Project 75I

The process has been initiated to acquire six lethal submarines. The tender process has begun and the Indian Navy has issued initial Expression of Interest (EOI) to foreign vendors who showed willingness to be part of the multi-crore programme. Indian partners were also invited as the EOI has been forwarded to them seeking suggestions on the strategic partnership policy, as per the ANI report.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has put a Navy officer as in-charge of the project after the central government had cleared the procurement of these submarines in the Defence Acquisition Council.

Why Project 75I is important?

The submarines, which are being planned, would have more firepower than the Scorpene. With an aim to assert its supremacy from the Malacca Straits to the Indian Ocean Region, Indian Navy was eagerly wanting to have a mix of conventional and nuclear submarines in its fleet. Currently, the Indian Navy possesses over 100 submarines and surface warships. Though India has a clear upper hand over Pakistan Navy, it has been building assets to check Chinese challenge.